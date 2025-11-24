4 Nostalgic Tear-Jerker Songs From the 1970s That Might Bring Back Some Memories

In the mood to cry a bit? No judgement here. If you grew up in the 1970s, the following four tear-jerker songs might just do the trick. And if they don’t, at least you’ll have some great songs to enjoy. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Without You” by Harry Nilsson

“I can’t live if living is without you / I can’t live, I can’t give anymore.”

While Badfinger’s original 1970 version is a power ballad that might elicit a tear or two, nothing really tops how heartbreaking Harry Nilsson’s version from the following year is. It’s incredibly orchestral, with lyrics about losing love that border on purely devastating.

“Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast” by Wayne Newton

“Daddy, don’t you walk so fast / Daddy, slow down some ’cause you’re makin’ me run.”

This song is so heartbreaking to hear, decades later, considering the 1970s was the time period in which divorce rates began to increase. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing, children often get left behind because of the mistakes of their parents. And this 1972 pop song by Wayne Newton reflects that in the most heartbreaking way.

“Time In A Bottle” by Jim Croce

“If I could save time in a bottle / The first thing that I’d like to do / Is to save every day ’til eternity passes away / Just to spend them with you.”

Context makes this song by singer/songwriter Jim Croce even more devastating. “Time In A Bottle” was released as a single mere weeks after Croce tragically died in a plane accident when he was only 30 years old. It was a fast radio hit, and the fact that this song is about not having enough time makes it all the more heartwrenching.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man.”

This entry on our list of tear-jerker songs from the 1970s is a classic that I couldn’t ignore. The 1973 tune “Jolene” is one of Dolly Parton’s most recognizable country hits, and plenty of listeners related to the unfortunately sad lyrics about a woman who is about to lose her man to another woman.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images