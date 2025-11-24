3 No. 1 Singles From 1995 We Know You Love to Single Along To

You know, familiarity doesn’t always breed contempt. Especially when it comes to music! Yes, sometimes you just need to put on a playlist of songs that you know like the back of your hand. Sure, there’s time for music discovery, for giving obscure bands a chance. That’s great. But other times, you need to hear songs that you could sing in your sleep.

Videos by American Songwriter

Those are the tunes we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three songs from the mid-90s that are still somehow ubiquitous. Songs that you know and love to belt out as often as possible. Indeed, these are three No. 1 singles from 1995 that we’re sure you can’t get enough of.

“This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan from ‘This Is How We Do It’ (1995)

One of the catchiest, most memorable songs of the mid-90s, Montell Jordan’s No. 1 hit has stood the test of time some 30 years later. Just ask former NBA star-turned-pitch man Shaquille O’Neal. Indeed, if the phrase “this is how we do it” ever comes up in your day-to-day life, there is a 100% chance that you or someone around you will start to sing this 90s R&B classic. It’s science.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio from ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ (1995)

Those sunglasses. That smoke. The hilarious look on Michelle Pfeiffer’s face—this is a song that helped to define a decade. It was so good that “Weird” Al recorded his own version that was also one of the biggest songs of the era (“Amish Paradise“). Coolio struck oil, hit the nail on the head, and earned himself a lottery ticket with this offering. As soon as the beat hits, you want to rap every word along with him.

“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey from ‘Daydream’ (1995)

This is just a perfect pop hit from one of the most successful recording artists of all time. Did you know Mariah Carey boasts 19 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100? That’s just one shy of the record held by The Beatles. And “Fantasy” was one of those 19. It’s sticky, fun, smile-inducing, and if you know all the words (of course you do!), you’ll be singing them next time the track comes on your favorite throwback station.

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images