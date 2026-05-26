Miranda Lambert Says It’s All “Whiskey Under the Bridge” With Kacey Musgraves After Their Duet

Miranda Lambert is happy to leave the past in the past with Kacey Musgraves. During an interview with SiriusXM, Lambert opened up about reconciling with Musgraves after a years-long feud.

Videos by American Songwriter

The women’s woes date back years, when Musgraves wrote “Mama’s Broken Heart,” a song she intended to be her debut single. Instead, the track wound up getting pitched to Lambert, and became a huge hit for her.

Things between Lambert and Musgraves went downhill from there, until the latter woman decided to reach out to the former one about collaborating on a song. Titled “Horses and Divorces,” the track, which appeared on Musgraves’ latest LP, highlights the two things the women have in common.

In celebration of the song’s release, Musgraves welcomed Lambert out as a surprise guest during her recent concert at Texas’ Gruene Hall.

“Honestly, it was very electric. I’ve been going to Gruene Hall my entire life, every single year, my entire life, including last year to go float the river, sit in the Guadeloupe, drink a beer, and go to Gruene Hall to see a show,” Lambert said. “So any opportunity I have to go there, I’m like, ‘Yes, absolutely.’”

Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves Perform Together

That’s why Lambert was quick to jump on the opportunity to perform with Musgraves at the venue.

“Kacey was doing three nights, and we had the song together, and she was like, ‘What if you come and surprise the crowd?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m doing that,’” Lambert said. “So we flew down, and it was really cool. Honestly, the roof came off the place.”

“It was really healing, honestly,” she continued. “It was good to be back with an East Texas sister. Whatever bulls**t was around is gone. It just felt like we have kindred spirits.”

While there, Lambert got to reconnect with Musgraves’ family, whom she’s known since childhood.

“Kacey and I grew up together pretty much. We’ve been singing together, knowing each other since she was like 10 and I was 14,” Lambert said. “… People don’t know how deep the history goes with her family and my family.”

“It’s good to rekindle that sort of flame that brought us together in the first place,” she added. “Having this be our water under the bridge moment—or as we say ‘Whiskey under the bridge’—it feels really good, honestly.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage