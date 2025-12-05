4 of the Best Country One-Hit Wonders in the Last 25 Years

When someone hears the term “one-hit wonder,” it tends to evoke a negative connotation, and maybe that is partly correct. But sometimes, artists release a song that is so good, it is baffling that it didn’t give the artist more success. These are four of the best country one-hit wonders released in the last 25 years.

“Who I Am” by Jessica Andrews

When Jessica Andrews released “Who I Am” in 2000, it was actually her fifth single, and the title track and first release from her sophomore album. Andrews had already released her freshman Heart Shaped World, a record that included four singles, three that reached the Top 30.

So when “Who I Am”, written by hit songwriters Brett James and Troy Verges, was released, it seemed Andrews was well on her way. Unfortunately, “Who I Am’ remains her only No. 1 single. She released two more songs from y, and even released a third album, but sadly never found the success she did with “Who I Am”.

It likely didn’t help that Andrews was just 17 years old when the song was released. Andrews still maintains a Facebook page, but her website seems to have been deleted.

“I Don’t Have to Be Me (‘Til Monday)” by Steve Azar

Like Andrews, Azar also had one hit from his sophomore album. In 1996, Azar released Heartbreak Town, a record that failed to have any hits. He followed that with Waitin’ On Joe, Azar’s sophomore album, but his first on a major record label.

The debut single, “I Don’t Have To Be Me (‘Til Monday)”, came out in 2001, becoming a Top 5 hit for Azar. Azar wrote the song with R.C. Bannon and Jason Young. Azar followed “I Don’t Have To Be Me (‘Til Monday)” with “Waitin’ On Joe”, although the song peaked just inside the Top 30. Azar continues to occasionally perform. In 2010, he had a moderate hit with “Sunshine (Everybody Needs a Little)”.

“After A Few” by Travis Denning

Travis Denning has only had one No. 1 single, with “After A Few”. Out in 2019, Denning wrote the song with Kelly Archer and Justin Weaver for his freshman Beer’s Better Cold album.

Denning never had another hit single on the radio, at least so far, but fans don’t need to feel bad for him. Denning has found success as a songwriter, penning songs for other artists. Among his credits are the Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood “I’m Gonna Love You” duet.

“Yes!” by Chad Brock

Chad Brock did have a Top 5 hit in 1998 with “Ordinary Life”, from his eponymous debut album. But he only had one No. 1 single, which came in 2000, with “Yes!”. The song, which he wrote with Stephony Smith and Jim Collins, is the title track of his sophomore record, and his last Top 20 single.

Brock released one more album, III, and several more singles from an album that was never released. His last single, “Put A Redneck In The White House”, came out in 2008.

Still, Brock is releasing music on his own and maintains an active social media presence.

