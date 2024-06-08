4 of the Biggest Power Couples in Country Music

Relationships tend to come and go in the music industry, often with a lot of publicity. However, these four power couples are as strong as ever, and most of them have been married for over a decade. Let’s take a look at four of the biggest power couples in country music!

1. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

While this may not be the truest country music power couple (Mike Fisher is a former professional hockey player rather than a country musician), they’re still pretty well-known amongst country fans. Allegedly, Underwood’s bassist introduced her to Fisher after one of her live performances. They had a long-distance relationship for some time before tying the knot. The pair have been married since 2010 and share two children.

2. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo

This country music power couple is fairly new, as they married in 2016. However, they’ve become pretty big names in the industry at this point. Jelly Roll proposed to podcaster Bunnie Xo (a.k.a. Alyssa DeFord) after just one year of dating. And according to Jelly Roll, Bunnie saved his life in a number of ways.

“Looking back at what felt like the absolute wildest decision I ever made it ended up literally being the best decision I’ve made my entire life,” Jelly Roll said in an Instagram post celebrating their sixth anniversary.

3. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Well, we simply can’t have a list of the biggest power couples in country music without mentioning this power couple! Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been married since 2005, and their marriage is still going strong. Outside of their matrimonial bonds, the pair have made an insane amount of money with their ultra-successful co-headlining tours through the years. Their 2014-2017 world tour earned the pair $364.3 million.

4. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were wed back in 1996, and their relationship is as strong as ever. They share three daughters together. Like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, the pair have toured extensively together with great success. Their Soul2Soul World Tour from 2017-2018 pulled in $100.3 million.

Photo by Jason Kempin

