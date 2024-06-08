Watch Jelly Roll “Sing for the Moment” With Eminem for a Surprise Performance in Detroit

momThose who have been on the internet long enough have seen fake collaborations between Eminem and Jelly Roll. To be fair, it’s easy clickbait. Both artists have massive followings with more than a little crossover between the two. As a result, countless fans are out there hoping the two will come together one something. Thursday night (June 6), it finally happened. They performed “Sing for the Moment” from the 2002 album The Eminem Show.

Thursday was a big night for the city of Detroit. Hundreds of residents gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of the Michigan Central Station. They didn’t know that one of the city’s biggest stars would take the stage to mark the event. He performed a four-song set backed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Eminem’s appearance was only the first surprise of the night. Partway through his set, Em asked the crowd to “Make some noise for Jelly Roll.”

Jelly Roll Joins Eminem for “Sing for the Moment”

A sample of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” lies at the center of Eminem’s 2002 banger, “Sing for the Moment.” Jelly Roll took the stage sporting a black Detroit snapback hat to sing Steven Tyler’s part of the song.

While it wasn’t the rap collaboration many fans have been waiting on for years, it was a great performance. Jelly Roll flexed his vocal skills and proved that he’s comfortable in just about any live performance situation.

When Two G.O.A.Ts Meet

Yesterday, Bunnie Xo posted a short clip showing Jelly Roll and Eminem meeting before the event. Despite being one of the biggest names in country music today, Jelly seems to be starstruck when meeting Em.

In true Southern fashion, Jelly Roll removes his hat as a sign of respect as Eminem approaches him. They shake hands, hug, share a few words, and hug again before parting ways. Unfortunately, the video’s original audio is covered by “My Name Is.” However, it looks like Jelly might be having a fan moment.

