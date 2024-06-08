Watch Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Induct Lainey Wilson into the Grand Ole Opry

Lainey Wilson knew she wanted to be a country singer long before she moved to Nashville nearly 13 years ago. When she was just nine years old, her parents brought her to Music City to catch a Grand Ole Opry show. In that moment, she knew she wanted to stand on that stage and in the Circle. Last night, after decades of dreaming and years of hard work, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks welcomed Wilson as the newest member of the Opry family.

Wilson made her Opry debut on Valentine’s Day 2020. Last month, Reba McEntire invited her to join the Opry family after performing on The Voice. Last night, she came to the Opry House to officially accept the invitation.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Welcome Lainey Wilson to the Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood greeted Lainey Wilson with hugs and kind words as they took the stage. Then, Yearwood took the microphone and addressed Wilson.

“I just want to say, I’m a little bit biased but there can never be too many women at the Grand Ole Opry,” she began. “I’ve had the chance to know you, Lainey, just a little bit. And what I know, and the biggest compliment I think I can pay you is that you get it. You know what it means to love country music. You love the Grand Ole Opry. And that’s really what it’s all about,” she continued. “When I think about the future of country music, I know with you in it that we’re going to be okay.”

Then, Brooks stepped forward to give Wilson high praise and sound advice. “I would say I’m happy for you but I’m so danged happy for the Grand Ole Opry. I really am. It’s just really rare that you find somebody at your age who really gets it,” he began. “I’m going to tell you, if it’s up to you which I think it will be, your career’s going to be as long as you want. There’s going to be highs, there’s going to be lows. The awards they give now and you continue will fade in time,” he added. “The one thing that will always stay the same is this family right here. Welcome to it,” he concluded, pointing to the hallowed stage.

Then, Yearwood invited Wilson to stand in the circle. “That is why on behalf of all of the members of the Grand Ole Opry past and present, welcome as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Lainey Wilson.”

Watch Lainey call her family on stage to accept the honor below.

Featured Image by Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo