4 of the Biggest (And Most Successful) Country Music Tours Ever

There’s nothing quite like a major arena country concert. So many big names in the industry have launched ultra-successful tours over the years. But these four powerhouses took their tours to a whole ‘nother level. Let’s look at some of the biggest country music tours of all time!

1. Shania Twain’s Come On Over Tour (1998-1999)

If you were of music-enjoying age in the late 1990s, you probably heard about Shania Twain’s Come On Over Tour. It was a massive venture that paid off; $74.3 million in profits, specifically. The Come On Over Tour launched to promote the country starlet’s Come On Over album and took her across North America, Europe, and Australia. Today, it’s still considered one of the most successful solo female music tours in music history.

2. Garth Brook’s World Tour with Trisha Yearwood (2014-2017)

This massive world tour is still considered one of the biggest country music tours of all time. It brought in a whopping $364.3 million and spanned 390 concerts in North America alone. The tour kicked off in Rosemont, Illinois and marked Garth Brooks’ very first concert after almost 13 years in retirement. The tour was meant to promote his 2016 album Gunslinger, but the revolving setlist featured many of Brooks’ and Yearwood’s greatest hits.

3. Kenny Chesney’s Big Revival Tour (2015)

Kenny Chesney has always pulled in a big crowd, but his 2015 tour was probably his most successful to date. The tour only spanned one leg and 61 shows but managed to earn $116.4 million at the box office. The tour launched to promote the release of his 2014 album The Big Revival. The trek also featured Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Taylor Swift, and Miranda Lambert.

4. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul World Tour (2017-2018)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been one of the biggest power couples in country music for a while. Naturally, when they announced their world tour in 2017, fans lost their minds. The pair hadn’t toured together in about a decade at the time. The two-year trek pulled in $100.3 million at the box office for 112 shows that spanned North America and Europe.

