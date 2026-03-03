The Guess Who Announce a Summer Reunion Tour of the United States, Featuring Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman

In late 2025, Canadian rock legends The Guess Who announced plans for their first tour featuring longtime frontman Burton Cummings and founding lead guitarist Randy Bachman since 2003. The trek, which takes place in the late spring of 2026, features 10 concerts across Canada. Now comes news that The Guess Who also will be performing this summer for many American women … and men!

The U.S. leg of the band’s Takin’ It Back Tour kicks off on June 25 in Shakopee, Minnesota, and is plotted out through an August 22 concert in Seattle. The 23-date outing also will visit such major cities as Cincinnati, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, as well as the New York City, Detroit, and Dallas areas.

Tickets for The Guess Who’s U.S. shows will be available to the general public on Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. local time at TheGuessWho.com. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For more information, CitiEntertainment.com. An artist presale will begin Wednesday, March 4, at 12 p.m. local time.

Ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder will open all of The Guess Who’s spring Canadian shows and summer U.S. concerts. Felder won’t support the band at its previously announced Canadian summer performances on July 19 at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Ontario, and August 23 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

More About The Guess Who’s Takin’ It Back Tour

The Takin’ It Back Tour marks the first time that Cummings and Bachman have hit the road together since they regained the rights to the famed Canadian rock group’s name in 2024.

Regarding the new tour, Cummings said in a statement, “Randy and I are incredibly grateful that our music has endured all these years. Knowing that people still want to hear these songs live means everything to us, and when we go out on stage, our goal is to truly honor the music.”

Bachman added, “I’m really excited about reuniting with Burton and touring again as The Guess Who. We created an amazing body of work together, along with memories that have lasted for decades, and those songs are still as strong as ever. I can’t wait to sing them with everyone very soon.”

The Canadian leg of the trek is scheduled from a May 26 show in Moncton, New Brunswick, through a June 10 performance in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Guess Who began 2026 with a January 31 warm-up gig in Niagara Falls, Canada. The band also played two shows on the recent Rock Legends Cruise, on February 24 and 26. After the cruise, The Guess Who performed a one-off concert on March 1 in Hollywood, Florida.

The band’s sets have featured a mix of Guess Who hits and deep cuts, as well as Cummings solo tunes and classic songs from Randy’s other successful group, Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

About Bachman and Cummings’ Shared History

During The Guess Who’s late-1960s and early-1970s heyday, Bachman and Cummings either wrote or co-wrote nearly all of the band’s major hits. Among the group’s most popular songs are “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “Undun,” “No Time,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “Share The Land,” and the chart-topping “American Woman.”

Bachman left The Guess Who in 1970, and the band broke up in 1975. The group’s most recent reunion featuring Bachman and Cummings took place from 1999 to 2003.

Before 2026, the last time The Guess Who performed with a lineup featuring Bachman and Cummings was in July 2003 at the Molson Canadian Rocks for Toronto benefit festival at Downsview Park in Toronto. Over the next two decades or so, another version of the band continued to tour and record. During that same period, Bachman and Cummings occasionally toured together while also focusing on their own solo projects and performances.

In 2024, Bachman and Cummings regained the rights to The Guess Who’s name and trademark after a legal battle with two other original band members—bassist Jim Kale and drummer Garry Peterson.

May 26 – Moncton, NB, Canada – Avenir Centre

May 27 – Halifax, NS, Canada – Scotiabank Centre

May 29 – Laval, QC, Canada – Place Bell

May 30 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

June 1 – Hamilton, ON, Canada @ TD Coliseum

June 2 – London, ON, Canada @ Canada Life Place

June 5 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre

June 6 – Saskatoon, SK, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

June 8 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place

June 25 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

June 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

June 28 – Cuyahoga, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater*

July 3 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

July 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 7 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 8 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*

July 10 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

July 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

July 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC

July 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 17 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 19 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Ottawa Bluesfest

August 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park*

August 8 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

August 9 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

August 12 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

August 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

August 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre*

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

August 22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

August 23 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Pacific National Exhibition

* = newly announced U.S. dates

(Photo by Corey Kelly)

