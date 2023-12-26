4 of the Most-Memorable Album Covers of 2023

From pop titans to indie rockers, 2023 had much to offer by way of stellar music. While our main focus is the music, we have to admit we were equally enthralled by the album artwork this year. From Hozier to Miley Cyrus, find what we believe to be the four most memorable album covers this year below.

1. Unreal Unearth – Hozier

Hozier never disappoints with his album covers. The cover of his latest release, Unreal Unearth, sees him deliver a wide grin despite being buried alive. The Irish singer’s artistic vision is bar none. His poetic, metaphor-heavy music deserves equally as captivating imagery. He hit that mark tenfold with this album cover.

2. The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We – Mitski

One of the most interesting albums of 2023 was Mitski‘s The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We–both sonically and visually. The album cover sees the singer nearly floating mid-air. The black and white photo in the center is offset by stark orange writing. It’s distinctive, off-kilter, and a little haunting–everything that Mitski’s music is.

3. Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus continues to fly past the mark she has made for herself. Her album covers always wow us, but she outdid herself with Endless Summer Vacation. The only word to describe Cyrus against the deep blue backdrop in this artwork is “stunning.” On top of being visually beautiful, it’s the perfect pairing for the meditation on life in California that Cyrus presents across the track list.

4. 72 Seasons – Metallica

Metallica has 11 studio albums to their name and eight live albums, which means they have more than a dozen album covers to their name. Their latest record, 72 Seasons, is one of their best. The mix of a flashy yellow backdrop, childhood memorabilia, and an electric guitar is the epitome of metal excellence.

