Fan Gifts Chase Rice’s Dog a Squeaky Toy on Stage—and He Steals the Show

Audiences may have shown up for Chase Rice, but they stayed for his dog. Rice’s furry best friend Jack completely stole the show in an adorable but hilarious way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dog owners know that their pets have a mind of their own, and there’s nothing quite as cute but annoying as a dog with a squeaky toy. During a recent concert for the country singer, Rice brought his dog Jack with him on stage. A fan tossed Jack a squeak toy and hilarity ensued.

While it’s unlikely that the squeaky toy drowned out Rice’s set, it’s likely that all Rice heard while playing was that squeaking dog toy. Fans adore Jack and are happy that Rice brought the dog to his concert.

Responding to the video, one person wrote, “Doggie is just adding his artistic flair.”

Another commented, “Ol boi having his own concert just vibing. I’d pay for that.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “You know everyone was watching the dog from then on!”

Chase Rice and His Dog Jack

However, Rice probably agrees with his fans. On social media, he’s talked in the past about his unbreakable bond with Jack. In fact, Jack showed Rice how powerful the bond between owner and dog can be.

“I never understood why dog people always cared about their dogs so much, til I met this little buddy,” Rice wrote on Instagram. “Now there’s songs about him, music videos, shows where he’s on stage, and people know all about him. But he just loves being my dog, and loves people. If only we were all that simple. Today he’s 2, and he’s the best dog I ever had. I can’t wait to live through all the things we get to see together. Happy birthday Jack.”

See Chase Rice in Concert

The singer even paid for Jack to learn how to hunt at duck camp. On social media, the singer shared an emotional reunion with Jack after being away. However, that training paid off as according to Rice, Jack became a “duck machine.”

“The coolest deal to get to see your dog becoming just what you thought he could,” he said on Instagram.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

[Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]