4 of the Most Memorable Lyrics From 70s Classic Rock That I Just Can’t Forget

If you can remember a specific lyric from a song years later, that’s saying something. Here are some lyrics that paint pictures, ignite old feelings, and make 70s rock sound like poetry.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

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“Thunder only happens when it’s raining / Players only love you when they’re playing.”

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“Dreams” is still one of Fleetwood Mac’s most recognizable songs. Stevie Nicks wrote this one using a little keyboard and a cassette player in about 10 minutes.

“Take It Easy” by The Eagles

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“Take it easy, take it easy / Don’t let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy.”

This song is about exactly what it sounds like it’s about – “taking it easy.” Writer Jackson Browne started this one, and Eagles member Glenn Frey convinced him to let him finish it.

“…And after a couple of times when I declined to have him finish my song, I said, ‘All right,’” Browne once shared. “I finally thought, ‘This is ridiculous. Go ahead and finish it. Do it.’ And he finished it in spectacular fashion. And, what’s more, arranged it in a way that was far superior to what I had written.”

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

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“You walked into the party like you were walking onto a yacht.”

Without a doubt, that lyric has to be one of the best opening lines in all of music. If you’re wondering who “You’re So Vain” is about, you might have to wonder for a little longer. As Simon told Vanity Fair in 2011, the song is about multiple men, not just one. She later admitted that part of the song was about her ex-boyfriend Warren Beatty, but only part.

“Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen

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“The screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways / Like a vision she dances across the porch as the radio plays.”

“Thunder Road” is the opening track of Springsteen’s 1975 album Born To Run and is intended to be an invitation, as he revealed in his autobiography. This song is full of great lines, including “In the skeleton frames of burned-out Chevrolets,” and “There were ghosts in the eyes of all the boys you sent away.”

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