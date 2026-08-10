These 4 Songs by Train Will Likely Remain Classics Forever

In 1998, Train released their eponymous debut album, kicking off a career that includes numerous records and more than two decades’ worth of hits. Among Train’s many great songs are these four, which are all so good that they will likely be classics forever.

“Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)”

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Train’s first No.1 single, “Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)” is on Drops Of Jupiter, Train’s sophomore album. Written by the band members, the song remains one of their most successful singles.

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“Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)” says, “Now that she’s back in the atmosphere / With drops of Jupiter in her hair / Hey, hey, hey / She acts like summer and walks like rain / Reminds me that there’s a time to change / Hey, hey, hey, hey / Since the return of her stay on the moon / She listens like spring and she talks like June / Hey, hey, hey, hey / Hey, hey, hey, hey.”

Taylor Swift performed a cover of this song for her Speak Now World Tour. Her version is also part of her 2011 Speak Now World Tour – Live album.

“Hey, Soul Sister”

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Also one of Train’s most commercially successful songs is “Hey, Soul Sister”. Written by lead singer Pat Monahan, along with Amund Bjørklund and Espen Lind, “Hey, Soul Sister” came out in 2009. The song is part of Train’s Save Me, San Francisco record.

The chorus says, “Hey, soul sister / Ain’t that Mr. Mister on the radio, stereo? / The way you move ain’t fair, you know / Hey, soul sister / I don’t wanna miss a single thing you do / Tonight.“

Train earned one Grammy throughout their career, and it’s for this song.

“Meet Virginia”

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The song that put Train on the map, “Meet Virginia” is their debut single. On their eponymous freshman album, the Top 5 single is credited as being written by all of the band members.

“Meet Virginia” says, “She doesn’t own a dress / Her hair is always a mess / If you catch her stealing she won’t confess / She’s beautiful / Smokes a pack a day / Wait, that’s me, but anyway / She doesn’t care a thing about that, hey / She thinks I’m beautiful / Well, meet Virginia.”

“Calling All Angels”

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On My Private Nation, Train’s third studio album, is “Calling All Angels”. The chart-topping single was written by Monahan and fellow band members Charlie Colin, Jimmy Stafford, and Scott Underwood.

“Calling All Angels” says, “I need a sign to let me know you’re here / ‘Cause my TV set just keeps it all from being clear / I want a reason for the way things have to be / I need a hand to help build up / Some kind of hope inside of me / And I’m calling all angels / And I’m calling all you angels.”

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