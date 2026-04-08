3 Classic Rock Bridges From the 1990s That Outshine the Chorus

When it comes to families, the middle child always has it tough. The eldest gets a lot of the attention and the youngest gets a lot of the attention. But the middle child? That can be a difficult, even lonely situation. Well, the same goes for bridges in a classic rock song!

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In most tunes, the chorus and the verse get all the love. Few people are waiting for the bridge in a classic rock track. But we are! And here below, we wanted to highlight three of our favorites. Indeed, these are three classic rock bridges from the 1990s that outshine the chorus.

“Bullet With Butterfly Wings” by The Smashing Pumpkins from ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995)

The Smashing Pumpkins had a death grip on the 1990s. Everyone from middle school kids to adults was singing their dank, dour lyrics. And when it came to the song “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” from the rock group’s 1995 double-LP Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, that meant singing the lyrics from the bridge, too. The track was like a dark prayer, especially on the bridge, as lead vocalist Billy Corgan offers, “Tell me I’m the only one / Tell me there’s no other one / Jesus was an only son, yeah / Tell me I’m the chosen one / Jesus was an only son, for you.“

“November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Use Your Illusion I’ (1991)

You might not expect such an operatic song from a party rock band like Guns N’ Roses, but that’s just what the Los Angeles-born group offered fans with their lengthy single “November Rain”. During the track’s bridge, lead vocalist Axl Rose sings a reminder that may help some listeners get through a difficult day. Indeed, he croons over the bridge, “I know it’s hard to keep an open heart / When even friends seem out to harm you / But if you could heal a broken heart / Wouldn’t time be out to charm you?“

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

One of the most famous and most beloved rock songs of the 1990s, “Black Hole Sun” from Soundgarden included a subtle bridge. During it, big-voiced lead vocalist Chris Cornell belts like a sullen banshee, “Hang my head / drown my fear / till you all just disappear.” And then the track’s heavy chorus comes in like the second of a burly one-two punch.

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