4 of the Most Underrated Country Musicians of the 1970s

Country music has changed quite a bit since the 1970s. But, there’s nothing quite like that era’s unique brand of country, bluegrass, and country-folk tunes. While the big names of the era are very much still remembered (and some are still making music today), there are also a few unsung heroes of the genre who delivered incredible hits in the 1970s. Let’s look at a few of the most underrated country musicians of the 1970s!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Karen Dalton

This country/blues singer was notable for her voice and banjo-playing skills, and Karen Dalton is definitely worthy of a spot on our list of the most underrated country artists of the 1970s. Though she has been heavily associated with the 1960s folk music scene, she also contributed a lot to country music in the 1970s. Specifically, her second (and final) album In My Own Time from 1971 was an underrated gem that deserved more love than it got.

2. Lee Clayton

Lee Clayton was a master songwriter who crossed genres quite a few times during his career. When it comes to country music, many believe Clayton coined the term “outlaw country” in the 1970s. Whether or not that is true is up for debate. What isn’t debatable is the fact that he wrote “Ladies Love Outlaws” for Waylon Jennings and became a legend with the studio album Border Affair. “Silver Stallion” is essential listening.

3. Mike Auldridge

Maryland native Mike Auldridge may not have grown up in the south, but he without a doubt became one of the most influential bluegrass country artists in the world. He was known for his skills with the dobro, also known as the resonator guitar. Both his time with The Seldom Scene and his solo works have left a mark on country and bluegrass music today.

4. Katy Moffatt

Katy Moffatt may be the sister of singer/songwriter Hugh Moffatt, but her musical talents were entirely her own. She was known for her traditional country voice and was often compared to Patsy Cline. Her debut self-titled album wasn’t a huge hit, but it should have been.

Photo by David Redfern

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.