4 of the Most Unique Grand Ole Opry Invitations in the Last 20 Years

Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry is one of the highest honors one can receive in country music. While some are surprised by the invitation during a Grand Ole Opry performance, others are invited in a much different way.

Videos by American Songwriter

We found four of the most unique Grand Ole Opry invitations in the last 20 years.

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde was invited to join by Garth Brooks, which isn’t that unique. What makes McBryde’s invitation special is that it took place while she was on the TV show, CBS Mornings, and Brooks was inside the circle at the Grand Ole Opry.

“I’m here for a proposal,” Brooks said at the time. “Miss Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member — I’m going to try not to cry — we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

“It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life,” McBryde responds.

She was inducted on December 10, 2022, by Terri Clark.

Jon Pardi

Like McBryde, Jon Pardi was miles away from Nashville when he was invited to join the Opry. Instead, Pardi was performing at Stagecoach in his home state of California on April 28, 2023, when he was invited to join via video by Alan Jackson, with help from Food Network star Guy Fieri.

“I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old, and now I’m here,” Pardi says. “I love you guys, and I love country music. Thank you, everybody. This is an amazing night. I’ll never forget it. I guess if you want to come visit Tennessee, I’ll see you at the Grand Ole Opry now.”

Pardi was inducted into the Opry on October 24, 2023 by Brooks.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton was already a regular at the Grand Ole Opry when he was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry in September of 2010. He was also performing at the Opry when his good friend, Trace Adkins, invited him to join, although he didn’t just ask him to become a member.

“Hey, y’all know how Blake’s always sitting, and he’s famous for doing the Twitter thing. You know, he’s always sending tweets,” Adkins jokes with the audience. “Well, the Grand Ole Opry sent Blake a tweet tonight. Here, look.”

The tweet then was displayed on the screen for the entire audience to see. It said, “@blakeshelton, you’re invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. See you on 10/23/2010!”

It was Adkins who also inducted Shelton.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce thought she was filming a Dollywood commercial when she was invited to join in 2021. To Pearce, it made sense, since she got her start by performing at Dollywood. As Pearce was taping the fake commercial, she heard steps coming down the hall, and thought Dolly Parton was surprising her by joining her in the commercial. Little did Pearce know, Parton had a surprise, but it was to invite Pearce to become an Opry member instead.

“You should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. What’s the matter with them?” Parton quipped. The moment is historic for Parton as well. Pearce marks the first time Parton invited anyone to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Pearce was inducted by Trisha Yearwood into the Grand Ole Opry on August 3, 2021.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images