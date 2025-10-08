KISS Legend Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Car Crash in Malibu

Driving in Malibu on Tuesday, KISS bassist and lead singer Gene Simmons briefly lost consciousness and crashed into a parked vehicle. Thankfully, according to both himself and family members, Simmons is resting now comfortably in his home.

The accident led the rocker to be hospitalized, though reports from his X account and from his wife Shannon Tweed indicate that he’s doing better after some rest. Simmons called the accident a “fender bender.”

Simmons had been driving on the narrow Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday when, he said, he either passed out or fainted. That led his car to go across the lanes of the highway while he was still behind the wheel. Then it struck the parked vehicle on the other side of the road. Thankfully, there were no major injuries or casualties.

After the accident, Tweed told TMZ that Simmons’ doctors had recently changed his medication and that dehydration could have factored into the musician blacking out. Noted the gossip outlet, “According to Shannon Gene hates to drink water and was put on a new medication recently and was dehydrated, which is what caused him to pass out.”

On his own social media account (X) later today, Simmons wrote to his fans, “Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”

Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 8, 2025

As for his band, KISS is set to play live for the first time in several years. They are playing the KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas from November 14-16.

For more on Simmons, read our American Songwriter interview with the classic rock artist. He talked to us about his heritage, comic books, pyrotechnics, investing in cryptocurrency, and much more.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images