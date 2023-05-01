Alan Jackson Invites Jon Pardi to Become Grand Ole Opry Member

Jon Pardi is set to become the 225th Grand Ole Opry Member.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alan Jackson virtually offered the “Head Over Boots” singer the prestigious invitation at Stagecoach Festival on Friday (April 28) evening.

While performing in Indio, California, at the three-night desert affair, Pardi’s high-energy set was interrupted by Guy Fieri. The professional grillmaster made his way under the spotlight to advise Pardi to listen to a pre-taped video from the country icon.

“Our good friend, Alan Jackson, from Nashville, Tennessee, has a message for you,” declared Fieri.

The hitmaker appeared on a jumbotron behind Pardi – wearing a massive cowboy hat, Western-inspired denim jacket, and holding an acoustic guitar. Festival-goers held their explosive hoots and howls, so the country crooner could hear the unexpected message.

“The Grand Ole Opry has always meant a lot to me and everyone in country music – and I’ve been appreciating your music since you were touring with me a couple of years ago,” said Jackson. “I get the honor to invite you in front of all your Stagecoach friends out there to be the first native of California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

According to The Tennessean, the crowd let out an enormous roar to praise Pardi for his accomplishment. As Pardi fought back tears, Opry vice president and executive producer, Dan Rogers ran on stage with the famed Opry microphone and to solidify the offer.

“This guy makes the Opry happen. He debuted on the Opry stage almost ten years ago, and we love it every time he comes onto the show,” admitted Rogers. “Tonight is historic because Jon, not only are you the first person ever invited to become an Opry member here at Stagecoach, this guy is the first native Californian ever to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

The chart-topping artist removed his hat, held up a turquoise bottle of tequila, threw back a shot, and confidently accepted the great honor. While standing in the spotlight, he shared a snippet of his start story with the rowdy audience – proving why the invitation holds significant weight.

“I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old, and now I’m here. I love you guys, and I love country music. Thank you, everybody. This is an amazing night. I’ll never forget it. I guess if you want to come visit Tennessee, I’ll see you at the Grand Ole Opry now.”

2023 has already been a whirlwind for Pardi, as he welcomed his first child [a girl] in mid-February with his wife, Summer. While his track “Mr. Saturday Night” remains in the Top 20 on country radio, the artist has been hitting cities nationwide on his tour, which features Midland, Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax, and Jackson Dean. Tickets are available, HERE.

(John Shearer / Courtesy UMG)