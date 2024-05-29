4 of the Oldest Classic Rock Bands Still Touring Today

Who doesn’t love a little bit of classic rock? Unfortunately, many bands who made the genre as great as it is from the 1970s to the 1990s have since retired or disbanded, so experiencing them live is no longer possible. Thankfully, there are still a few huge names in classic rock that won’t give up their careers in favor of retirement quite yet. Let’s look at some of the oldest classic rock bands that are still touring today!

1. The Rolling Stones

This famous British band is one of the oldest classic rock bands on our list. The Rolling Stones formed way back in 1962, and they’re still powering through live concerts today. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both in their 80s, yet they still are more than capable of putting on one hell of a show. Their Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour is supposed to be their last, but who knows? Some legends just refuse to retire.

2. AC/DC

AC/DC was formed back in 1973, and the band is still rockin’ over 50 years later. Their current Power Up Tour shows that they’ve still got that hard rock energy that they came into the music scene with over five decades ago. Their setlists have been pretty incredible lately, too.

3. Aerosmith

Aerosmith came onto the hard rock scene in 1970. They’re still touring and doing quite well today. However, the Peace Out 2024 Tour is supposed to be their very last farewell tour. They may not be in their prime anymore, but fans who have seen their recent shows have commented online about how they still sound amazing all these years later.

4. Eagles

The Long Goodbye Tour is (yet again) going to be The Eagles’ very last tour indefinitely and is slated to close in 2025. The band no longer features all of the original members that formed the band back in 1971, but the addition of songwriting legend Vince Gill and Deacon Frey (son of the late great Eagles member Glenn Frey) ensures that their final concerts are going to be absolutely stellar.

