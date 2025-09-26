4 One-Hit Wonders Whose Follow-up Songs Were, Dare I Say, Better

The music charts are rarely ever totally fair. There are so many bands and musicians who are considered one-hit wonders today, and yet, their body of work was more than deserving of additional high-charting hits. When it comes to these four one-hit wonders, I personally think their follow-up, less-successful hits were better. Let’s take a look! You might just agree with me on these.

Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton is best known for her 1975 hit single, “Lovin’ You”. Penned as a lullaby to her children, this soul-pop hit made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year. It’s beautiful, I won’t argue that. However, I think Riperton’s follow-up track “Inside My Love” is just as good. It’s a much more suggestive song, but the overall composition, coupled with that amazing whistle note that Riperton made look easy, was ahead of its time. I personally think “Les Fleurs” from 1970 is her best song, and that one didn’t even chart. A travesty.

Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Prince was more than deserving of its success. That track was a No. 1 hit across the board, from the UK to Ireland to the US. However, I think O’Connor’s own written works are massively underrated. Her follow-up single, “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, is one of the best songs to come out in 1990. And yet, it only peaked at No. 60 in the US. The UK and Ireland continued to recognize O’Connor’s brilliance, but the US charts really failed her. She was just too ahead of her time.

Gary Numan

New wave icon Gary Numan is technically a one-hit wonder in the United States, though he dished out hit after hit in his native UK, as well as Ireland. “Cars” from 1979 was his only major hit in the US, peaking at No. 9. His only additional charting hit on the Hot 100 was the 1980 song “I Die: You Die”. Personally, I think this is a way better song. The opening alone is so magical and of its time. But to each their own.

Devo

Few American new wave songs are as catchy as “Whip It” by Devo. I definitely get why the song was such a big hit back in 1980 for these one-hit wonders. Their follow-up single, “Gates Of Steel”, didn’t chart at all, but their third follow-up single, “Freedom Of Choice”, made it to No. 103. I really love that song and think it deserved to at least make it to the Top 40. It’s so whacky and philosophical, with an arguably groovier beat than “Whip It”.

