Check Out Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne’s New Duet Version of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” Benefiting Parkinson’s Disease Charities

Judas Priest and the late Ozzy Osbourne have teamed up for a duet version of Black Sabbath’s classic 1970 heavy metal anthem “War Pigs” that’s just been released. The historic collaboration will raise money for two charities—The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s.

Osbourne and longtime Judas Priest guitarist Tipton were both diagnosed with Parkinson’s, in 2003 and 2008, respectively.

Judas Priest initially recorded a version of “War Pigs” to pay tribute to Ozzy and Black Sabbath when scheduling conflicts made it impossible for Priest to perform at Osbourne and Sabbath’s star-studded “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham, U.K. On July 2, Judas Priest debuted a video for its rendition of “War Pigs.” It was accompanied by a message saluting Ozzy and his old band.

After the show, Judas Priest suggested turning the “War Pigs” cover into a charity single. Ozzy and wife Sharon liked the idea, and a special duet version was created. The track features Priest frontman Rob Halford and Osbouren alternating vocal lines. Tipton, who retired from touring because of the effects of Parkinson’s, contributed guitar to the recording.

According to a press release, “This emotionally charged release unites the titans of British heavy metal one last time in a project born from friendship, mutual respect and a shared mission to fight Parkinson’s disease.”

All profits from the track from audio streams, downloads, and physical sales in the U.K. will be donated to the aforementioned charities.

It’s not clear when Osbourne’s vocals for the duet version of “War Pigs” were recorded. Sadly, Ozzy died on July 22, just 17 days after performing at the farewell concert.

More About the Charity Single and “War Pigs”

Judas Priest and Osbourne’s “War Pigs” charity single is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. In addition, a CD single will be released on October 31, and can be pre-ordered at Judas Priest’s online store.

The original version of “War Pigs” was lead track of Black Sabbath’s second album, Paranoid. The song has served as the walk-on music at Judas Priest concerts for many years.

Judas Priest’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Judas Priest recently launched a joint U.S. tour with Alice Cooper. The trek kicked off on September 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and is plotted out through an October 26 show in The Woodlands, Texas. The group’s next concert takes place September 26 in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Judas Priest also is scheduled to perform at the 2026 Bloodstock Open Air festival in Burton Upon Trent, U.K.

