4 Pop One-Hit Wonders of the 1970s That Still Slap Today

Plenty of huge, legendary bands got their big break in the 1970s. Sadly, though, a few musicians and bands from that era only got a taste of fame with one major hit that landed them in the space of one-hit wonders. Still, those single hits still slap pretty hard today. Let’s look at just four examples of the best one-hit wonders from the 1970s!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

Nothing beats a good ol’ 1970s disco track. And “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas is one of the most well-loved disco tracks of that era. This song was both born of and created in praise of the martial arts film craze that lasted well into the 1980s. We’re quite thankful for this song’s playful, delightful energy.

Unfortunately for Carl Douglas, “Kung Fu Fighting” was his only claim to fame. “Dance The Kung Fu” made it to no. 8 on the US charts, but “Kung Fu Fighting” was his only track to earn certified gold status.

2. “Video Killed The Radio Star” by Buggles

It might seem odd to include this song on our list of one-hit wonders of the 1970s, considering “Video Killed The Radio Star” by Buggles is quite synonymous with 1980s pop culture. However, technically, this early new wave tune was released in 1979. And it was a huge success upon its release, too. “Video Killed The Radio Star” was a massive international hit and was the band’s only single to earn platinum status.

3. “Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton

It’s difficult to categorize the incomparable Minnie Riperton as one of the one-hit wonders of the 1970s, considering her music has been massively influential in the world of singer/songwriters for decades. However, if we’re going to get technical, “Lovin’ You” from 1975 was Riperton’s only no. 1 hit. It was also the only Top 60 hit of her career in the United States. But man, is it a beautiful song.

4. “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)” by Steam

No matter your age, you probably know the title lyrics of this song and its addicting melody by heart. “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)” was originally written and recorded by a group of songwriters, though the song was attributed to a band called Steam which was initially a fictional band. Their sophomore single “I’ve Gotta Make You Love Me” did alright on the charts, though it didn’t hit the Top 40 like their no. 1 hit “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)” did.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.