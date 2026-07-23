4 Pop Songs From 1964 That Still Give Radio Life Today

Some pop songs just never get old. In the case of the following pop songs from 1964, they’ve managed to maintain so much appeal in the modern age that they make it to classic rock and oldies stations’ rotations on the regular. I’m not surprised; these are some of the greatest songs of the 20th century. Let’s get nostalgic, shall we?

“I Get Around” by The Beach Boys from ‘All Summer Long’

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The Beach Boys had quite a time in the 1960s, and “I Get Around” was one of their biggest hits in 1964. This song, penned by Mike Love and Brian Wilson, is an autobiographical tune about the band’s then-newfound success. In the wake of the British Invasion, this American rock band climbed the pop charts and made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“A World Without Love” by Peter And Gordon from ‘A World Without Love’

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This lovely soft rock tune from Peter And Gordon capitalized on that above-mentioned British Invasion, and it was a fast hit on the pop charts. “A World Without Love” reached No. 1 in both the US and UK. And, believe it or not, this song wasn’t written by the duo at all. It was actually written by none other than The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, who penned the tune when he was just 16 years old. He gave it to Gordon Waller to help give his band a boost. They were certainly successful in that respect.

“Wishin’ And Hopin’” by Dusty Springfield from ‘Stay Awhile/I Only Want To Be With You’

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“Wishin’ And Hopin’” was first released by the incomparable Dionne Warwick in 1963. Sadly, the song wasn’t that big of a hit. But when singer Dusty Springfield released her cover of the tune the following year, it became a smash hit on the pop charts. Springfield’s version reached No. 6 on the Hot 100, and it’s still a classic from the era.

“A Hard Day’s Night” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

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I couldn’t have possibly left this classic off our list of enduring pop songs from 1964, could I? “A Hard Day’s Night” was more or less the song of the year to anyone who was alive to experience it when it was first released. This classic Beatles tune peaked at No. 1 across the board in the US, UK, Canada, and much of Europe. Turn on any classic rock or oldies station today, and you won’t have to wait long to hear this song.

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