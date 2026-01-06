4 Pride-Filled Country Songs That Celebrate the Lone Star State

When people think of country music, most people think of Nashville, Tennessee. But a lot of country music originated in Texas, where it is still popular today. We found four songs that celebrate the music of the Lone Star State.

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” by George Strait

George Strait is from Texas, so it makes sense that one of his more popular songs is about the Lone Star State. In 1987, Strait released “All My Ex’s Live In Texas“. Written by Sanger D. Shafer and Lyndia J. Shafer, the song is a humorous tune about why one might leave Texas.

“All My E’s Live In Texas” says, “All my exes live in Texas / And Texas is a place I’d dearly love to be / But all my exes live in Texas / And that’s why I hang my hat in Tennessee.”

When “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” was written, Sanger D. Shafer and Lyndia J. Shafer were married, with it being his fourth marriage.

“That was a fun song to write,” he recalls (via Songfacts), adding that he felt like he was writing his own biography. “I changed the names to protect the guilty. I do have some exes in Texas. Thank God they live down there. It’s not really why I live in Tennessee, but it’s a good kicker for the song.”

“If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)” by Alabama

“If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)” is on Alabama’s Roll On album. Written by Murray Kellum and Dan Mitchell, the song became a No. 1 hit for the group in 1984.

“If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)” says, “If you’re gonna play in Texas / You gotta have a fiddle in the band / That lead guitar is hot / But not for ‘Louisiana Man’ / So rosin up that bow for ‘Faded Love’ / And let’s all dance / If you’re gonna play in Texas / You gotta have a fiddle in the band.”

“God Blessed Texas” by Little Texas

It’s only fitting that a band called Little Texas released a song called “God Blessed Texas”. Written by band members Brady Seals and Porter Howell, the song is on the group’s 1993 sophomore Big Time record.

“God Blessed Texas” pays homage to Texas in a way few other songs do. The lyrics include, “(Cause) God blessed Texas / With His own hand / Brought down angels from the promised land / Gave ’em a place where they could dance / If you wanna see heaven, brother, here’s your chance / I’ve been sent to spread the message / God blessed Texas.”

In spite of the song being specifically about the Lone Star State, “God Blessed Texas” became a Top 5 single for the band.

Choosin’ Texas

“Choosin’ Texas” is Ella Langley’s current single. Written by Langley, along with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor.

The heartbreaking tune is about a man who chooses to be with a girl from Texas, even though someone else loves him who lives in Tennessee.

“Choosin’ Texas” says, “She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way / He’s two steppin’ ’round the room / And judging by the smile that’s written on his face / There’s nothing I can do / It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see / A cowboy always finds a way to leave / Drinkin’ Jack all by myself / He’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell.”

