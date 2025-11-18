Ella Langley Bringing “A Good Ol’ Country Song With Some Two-Steppin’” to the 2025 CMA Awards

With the 2025 CMA Awards kicking off tomorrow, the countdown is officially over. Walking into the event, stars like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Cody Johnson hoped to take home a few awards. For Lainey Wilson, she juggled triple duty on country music’s biggest night. Not only was she hosting and performing, but she was also nominated. Other stars looking to expand their legacies included Ella Langley. Nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Langley promised to bring the music to the CMA Awards.

When the CMA Awards kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, Langley will have a chance to win awards for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. It was just last year that Langley teamed up with Riley Green to record the popular “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Much like Wilson, Langley doesn’t want to just enjoy the night as she will perform. Wanting to get fans excited, she hinted at what they could expect. “There’s going to be some dancing. You’re going to feel the longing the song describes — missing that person, whether it’s where they’re living or who they want to be with.”

Ella Langley “Choosin’ Texas” At The CMA Awards

Back in October, Langley wanted to offer fans something special for the holidays. And bringing Christmas early, she released her newest single with “Choosin’ Texas.” With the song already climbing over 3 million views, the singer decided to bring it with her to the CMA Awards. “It’s just a good ol’ country song with some two-steppin’ in it.”

Ready for an unforgettable night, Langley also felt the pressure of performing on one of country music’s biggest stages. With all eyes on her, she explained her process of fighting the nerves. “I say a prayer. That I’m going to go out there and show the gifts I’ve been given, and just be proud of the work me and my team, band have all put into making this Ella Langley thing what it is.”

Simply enjoying the night and the fruits of her labor, don’t miss Langley at the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)