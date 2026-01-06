3 Iconic 1960s Rock Songs That Somehow Didn’t Peak at No. 1 on the Charts

The charts in no way, shape, or form truly mark the quality of a legendary song. Now, every so often, the charts get it correct by placing an absolute staple at No. 1 on the Hot 100. However, and more often than not, they completely get it wrong and rob classic hits of a No. 1 status, especially when it comes to rock ‘n’ roll. That being said, here are three iconic 1960s rock songs that somehow didn’t peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones

Released in 1969, The Rolling Stones‘ “Gimme Shelter” is one of the greatest and most popular songs of all time. In terms of 1960s rock ‘n’ roll, it is certainly in the top five for the greatest songs of the decade. So, you would think that its placement at No. 1 on the Hot 100 would be a given. Well, that was not the case, as the single never reached the peak of the mountain.

Following the release of “Gimme Shelter”, The Stones’ single did incredibly well on the chart, but it just didn’t go to No. 1. Ultimately, “Gimme Shelter” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, though, as we stated previously, this song is one of the greatest of all time, so why it wasn’t a No. 1 hit, we cannot comprehend.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

Many consider this to be the greatest song of the 1960s, as it shows Brian Wilson and the rest of The Beach Boys at the height of their powers. However, we guess that wasn’t enough for the charts and the public listening trends of the year, as its peak position on the most famous chart in the world was No. 8.

Again, in no world is No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 a bad placement. Although with the legacy this song has left behind, you’d think “God Only Knows” would have effortlessly climbed to No. 1 on the Hot 100. Also, unrelated to this song, but did you know The Beach Boys only have four No. 1 hits on the chart? Again, that is an incredible feat, but how?

“Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin has no No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, but that isn’t all that surprising because they didn’t release singles too often during their career. However, one single they did release, which was royally robbed of a No. 1 spot, was their 1969 single, “Whole Lotta Love”.

Many consider this to be one of the greatest Led Zeppelin tracks of all time, and if you are one of those people, we agree with you entirely. Although that fervent perspective wasn’t enough for this song, after its release, “Whole Lotta Love” landed and stayed at No. 4 on the Hot 100.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns