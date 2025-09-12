4 Rock Musicians Who Proved the Bassist Can Be the Coolest Member of the Band

Bassists rarely get as much love as a band’s frontman. It’s quite unfair, honestly. A rock bassist can be the heart and foundation of a band in many cases. But when it comes to the following famous bassists from rock history’s past, they ended up stealing the limelight in a big way. Let’s look at just a few famous rock bassists who tended to overshadow the other members of their respective bands!

Paul McCartney

Is there a more famous bassist on planet Earth? That’s up for debate, but Paul McCartney certainly was the most famous rock bassist of the 1960s. He was one of four standout members of The Beatles, and his career has stood the test of time, long after the Fab Four called it quits officially in 1970. Not only is he a talented bassist, but his songwriting talents also contributed to The Beatles’ fast and intense rise to fame. McCartney is a master of melody, and his basslines made for some of The Beatles’ finest work.

Steve Harris

Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris is quite the bass-playing spectacle. But, really, the whole of Iron Maiden was one big heavy metal spectacle back in the day. Bruce Dickinson’s vocals might be what many remember of Iron Maiden’s heyday, but Harris’ bass-playing abilities formed the foundation of some of the band’s best songs. From “Run To The Hills” to “Number Of The Beast”, few Iron Maiden tracks would be nearly as good without his two-finger clacking basslines.

Roger Waters

Pink Floyd produced some legendary musicians, including Roger Waters. Waters’ songwriting talents are probably what he is most known for, but he is also a fine bassist. Listen to any isolated bass track from Pink Floyd’s early years, and you’ll be blown away by what he was doing underneath those glittering guitar, drum, and vocal tracks.

Geddy Lee

Geddy Lee is an incredible rock bassist, and his work helped lead the band Rush to international fame outside of their native Canada. While each member of the band played their part, Lee’s bass-playing abilities stand out strongly. While he did spend some time on the keyboard during Rush’s 80s era, his real technical talents shone when he played the ol’ four-string. Pair him with the electrifying riffs that Alex Lifeson would pump out and Neil Peart’s wild percussion movements, and you’ve got a match made in heaven.

