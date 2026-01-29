4 Rock Songs by Famous Artists That Feature Guest Vocals From Well-Known Actors

Many actors are multi-faceted entertainers who not only can deliver emotive and engaging performances, but have the ability to sing as well. On some occasions, well-known actors have lent their vocal talents to recordings by famous music artists.

These collaborations may happen for various reasons, such as having a friendship or relationship with a particular musician or other a familial connection to the music business.

Here are four instances where actors were featured as background vocalists on a songs by music stars.

Daryl Hannah on Clarence Clemons and Jackson Browne’s “You’re A Friend Of Mine” (1985)

Late E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons also released a number of albums as solo artist. In 1985, he released a solo effort titled Hero, which was co-produced by acclaimed producer, songwriter, and drummer Narada Michael Walden.

The album’s lead track was a catchy pop-rock song titled “You’re A Friend Of Mine” that Walden co-wrote. The tune originally was supposed feature guest vocals by Bruce Springsteen, but the Boss was on his honeymoon with first wife Julianne Phillips at the time of the recording. Instead, Bruce suggested Clarence ask Jackson Browne.

At the time, Browne was dating actress Daryl Hannah, who’d recently been featured in the hit comedy Splash. Clemons and Browne duetted on the track, while Hannah contributed sweet backing vocals. She also appeared with Clemons and Browne in the music video for the song.

Hannah dated Browne from 1983 to 1992. In 2018, Daryl married another famous singer-songwriter, Neil Young.

“You’re A Friend Of Mine” was a hit, peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beverly D’Angelo on The Rolling Stones’ “Harlem Shuffle” (1986)

The Rolling Stones’ 1986 album Dirty Work featured a cover of “Harlem Shuffle,” original released in 1963 by the American R&B duo Bob & Earl. Actress Beverly D’Angelo was one of several singers featured on backing vocals on The Stones’ version of the tune. Among the others were Jimmy Cliff, Don Covay, Kirsty MacColl, Patti Scialfa, and Tom Waits.

The Rolling Stones’ rendition of “Harlem Shuffle” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Beverly also contributed vocals to at least one other hit song from The Stones’ Dirty Work album, “One Hit To The Body).”

D’Angelo perhaps is best-known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon’s Vacation films. She also was featured as country legend Patsy Cline in the Oscar-winning 1980 Loretta Lynn biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter, and in the 1979 film adaption of the popular 1968 Broadway musical Hair.

Before she began focusing on an acting career, Beverly served as a backing vocalist for rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins.

Rashida Jones on Maroon 5’s “Tangled”

Actress Rashida Jones has deep connections to the music industry, as her father was renowned producer and musician Quincy Jones. Rashida has said in interviews that she loves singing, although her main passion and career is acting. Perhaps that came from her mom, Mod Squad and Twin Peaks star Peggy Lipton.

Rashida is best known for her roles in such popular TV comedies as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Angie Tribeca. That being said, she has lent her singing talents to numerous projects, inducing Maroon 5’s 2002 debut album, Songs for Jane.

Jones’ soulful backing vocals can be heard on “Tangled” as well as two other tracks on the album. “Tangled” appeared as the B-side of lead single “Harder To Breathe”.

Rashida also contributed backing vocals to a track on Maroon 5’s 2007 follow-up album, It Won’t Be Soon Before Long.

Johnny Depp on Aerosmith’s “Freedom Fighter” (2012)

Before Johnny Depp became a Hollywood heartthrob, he played guitar in various bands. After achieving fame as an actor, he continued to play music, often appearing as a guest guitarist on recordings by various well-known artists.

In 2012, Johnny contributed backing vocals to “Freedom Fighter,” a song on Aerosmith’s Music From Another Dimension album. The tune featured Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry on lead vocals.

That same year, Depp and Perry teamed up with Alice Cooper to form the supergroup Hollywood Vampires. Johnny later worked with British guitar legend Jeff Beck on the 2022 collaborative album 18. The project turned out to be Beck’s final studio album before his death in January 2023.

