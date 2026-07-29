4 Rock Songs From 1999 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

In 1999, the iconic music of the 90s was coming to an end. Fortunately, the decade went out with a bang. These are four of the best rock songs that came out in 1999, which are so good it’s likely that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Heavy” by Collective Soul

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On Collective Soul’s fourth studio album, Dosage, is “Heavy”. The song was written by the band’s lead singer, Ed Roland.

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Interestingly, the word “heavy” does not appear anywhere in the song, which says in part, “Complicate this world you wrapped for me / I’m acquainted with your suffering / All your weight it falls on me / It brings me down / All your weight it falls on me / It falls on me.”

“Heavy” is Collective Soul’s final No. 1 single.

“Higher” by Creed

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“Higher” is part of Creed’s sophomore album, Human Clay. Band members Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti are the writers of “Higher”. It became Creed’s second No. 1 single. It remains among their most popular songs today.

A song with direct references to Heaven, “Higher” says, “So let’s go there / Let’s make our escape / Come on, let’s go there / Let’s ask, ‘Can we stay?’ / Can you take me higher / To a place where blind men see? / Can you take me higher / To a place with golden streets.”

“American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz

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One of Lenny Kravitz’s most noteworthy songs, “American Woman” is part of his fifth album, appropriately called 5. It is also on the soundtrack for the blockbuster film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

“American Woman” was first released by The Guess Who in 1970. It was written by band members Burton Cummings, Garry Peterson, Jim Kale, and Randy Bachman.

The song says, “American woman, stay away from me / American woman, mama let me be / Don’t come hanging ’round my door / I don’t wanna see your face no more / I got more important things to do / Than spend my time growin’ old with you.”

“Last Kiss” by Pearl Jam

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Pearl Jam released one single in 1999, and it’s “Last Kiss”. Written by Wayne Cochran, “Last Kiss” is on No Boundaries: A Benefit for the Kosovar Refugees. Proceeds from the record benefited those impacted by the Kosovo War.

A tragic song about love lost, “Last Kiss” says, “I held her close, I kissed her our last kiss / I found the love that I knew I would miss / But now she’s gone, even though I hold her tight / I lost my love, my life that night.”

Cochran first released his own version of “Last Kiss” in 1961.

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