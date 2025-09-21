3 Classic Rockers From the 90s Who Wrote Songs for Other Artists

The 1990s were loud. It seemed like everywhere you looked, there was a guitar blasting a big chord on stage, MTV, the radio, VH1, or in your home stereo. Rock music was all around, from grunge to alt-rock to jam bands. It was the lifeblood of the era. Indeed, the 90s were wealthy with music—you heard it everywhere you went. Part of that wealth, though, came in the shape of collaboration. And that’s what we wanted to dive into today. We wanted to highlight three classic rockers from the 90s who not only wrote hits for themselves but also penned tunes for their peers, their friends, and their contemporaries. These are three classic rock stars from the 90s who wrote songs for other artists.

Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is well-known for saying that Kurt Cobain was the best songwriter of the 90s. But Corgan has also been quick to say that he was perhaps the next best. Well, he got the chance to showcase his skills when he worked with Cobain’s spouse, Courtney Love, co-writing one of the biggest songs for Love’s band Hole. Indeed, the hit “Celebrity Skin” is a lampoon of celebrity culture. It subverts the idea while still putting the glamours Love front and center. Smart stuff from all those involved, including Corgan.

Lenny Kravitz

In 1990, there were perhaps no two people as smoldering hot as Lenny Kravitz and Madonna. So, when the two worked together, it was bound to be a blast. And indeed it was. Kravitz helped the pop star write one of her smash hits, “Justify My Love”, which she released at the turn of the decade. With a hard-hitting beat and a powerful vocal delivery, the lustful, breathy song remains a fan favorite from the blonde icon, thanks in part to the rocker Kravitz.

Slash

Speaking of Kravitz, he was not only giving out helping hands but he was receiving them, too. The iconic singer teamed up with another in 1991 when he worked with classic rock star Slash on the buzzing offering, “Always On The Run”. The result is one of Kravitz’s most memorable tracks, the kind of thumping tune that sticks to your ribs. Thinking about it, it’s actually too bad the two never worked together more. They could have been a duo for the ages!

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images