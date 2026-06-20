4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the 1990s

The 1990s redefined rock music as we know it. While the 1970s brought the foundation for classic rock and the 1980s brought a bevy of party rock tracks, the 1990s offered fans of the genre something totally new. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore four rock songs from the decade that reshaped how we think about the sound. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the 1990s.

“In Bloom” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1992)

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You can’t talk about rock music in the 1990s without mentioning Nirvana and without mentioning grunge. So, let’s check off both of those boxes here with the Pacific Northwest-born band’s tune, “In Bloom”. Released on the classic grunge rock record, Nevermind, in 1991, the offering showcases lead vocalist Kurt Cobain’s knack for mind-bending lyrics and culture-defining melodies.

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“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

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When Kurt Cobain died in 1994, many say grunge music went with it. So many of the style’s heroes had gone. But there were new artists who took their place. Enter: Alanis Morissette. The biting songwriter released her seminal LP, Jagged Little Pill, in 1995, and with it, she became one of the most famous rockers on Earth. With songs about nefarious acts in a movie theater and things you oughta know, Morissette is a rocker for the ages.

“Champagne Supernova” by Oasis from ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995)

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Post-grunge, Britpop also took up room in the spotlight. That meant Oasis was a major force during the decade. With songs that seemed to shimmer and drift out into the night, the band’s internal dynamics were often less than harmonious. But that didn’t stop them from releasing tracks that influenced an entire generation and then some.

“Welcome To Paradise” by Green Day from ‘Dookie’ (1994)

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While bands like The Smashing Pumpkins or Hole could end this short list, we wanted to showcase some pop punk. While some groups were focused on sad music, Green Day was out there making rock to dance to. They created songs that got you smiling, not scratching your head. Green Day simply, well, knew how to rock!

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