4 Rock Vocalists Who Proved the 1990s Were Unmatched

These vocalists proved that the 1990s were unmatched in terms of uniqueness. Rock stars in the 1990s leaned into the specialness of their vocals. There was very little that was cookie-cutter about this era, as evidenced by the four vocalists below.

[RELATED: 3 Pop Songs From the 1990s That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes]

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Chris Cornell

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Chris Cornell had one of the largest rock vocal ranges in the 1990s. He could do quiet, near-whisper vocals and powerhouse, guttural screams. There is no mistaking Cornell’s voice when it comes on. Few other vocalists carried as much might.

Soundgarden soared thanks to Cornell’s vocals. He imbued each of their songs with rich emotion and that titular 1990s angst. He basically defined the alt-rock movement with his many bands, leaving nothing on the table in any song he sang.

Kurt Cobain

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Grunge had a lot to thank Kurt Cobain for. His pained, emotionally rich vocals defined the 1990s, transitioning from 1980s glam to an understated style. Few frontmen have been as transformative in rock as Cobain was for his relatively brief but iconic stint in the limelight.

Cobain had a strong vocal range as well. On Nirvana’s name-making hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, Cobain screams his way through the chorus. But the band has many other softer offerings that prove the frontman was far from a one-trick pony.

Dolores O’Riordan

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The Cranberries had a sound unique to them. Even if you can’t name Dolores O’Riordan by name, you know it when her lilting voice comes on. O’Riordan changed the game for female rockers, balancing fragility and pain with raw power. Her unique mix of Celtic influences and alternative rock made her a force to be reckoned with.

O’Riordan’s vocals had a strong 1990s sensibility, but even then she was set apart from her peers in key ways. No one was able to match up to her then, and no one has done so since.

PJ Harvey

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PJ Harvey continues to have raw, unfiltered vocals even in the modern day. But she carries with her a uniquely 1990s vibe. That made her a mainstay in alternative rock back in that era. She has a cinematic sound to her that is emphasized by dramatic shifts and riffs.

Her vocal control is great, making her as dynamic as they come. The 1990s would’ve suffered without this singular voice, and fans of this genre today would have sorely missed the nostalgia she offers.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)