4 Romantic Soul Lyrics From the 70s That Will Make You Want To Fall in Love

Whether you’re getting ready to see that special someone or you’re on the hunt for a new romance, these songs are for you. From The Stylistics to Marvin Gaye, here are some soul lyrics from the 70s that will make you want to fall in love.

“You Make Me Feel Brand New” by The Stylistics

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“Without you / Life has no meaning or rhyme / Like notes to a song out of time.”

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This song by The Stylistics was directly inspired by the feelings that come with being absolutely head over heels for someone. Linda Creed, who was engaged at the time, wrote this song with Thom Bell. She was happy, and you can totally tell.

“Can This Be Real” by The Natural Four

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“Oh, but you came along / Changed the sound of my song / And I never, ever / Felt like this before.”

If you love harmonies, you’ll love The Natural Four. “Can This Be Real” is all about how perspectives shift when romantic love becomes the center of your life. It’s almost like you become a new person, but you’re okay with it because that feeling is irreplaceable.

“‘Cause I Love You” by Lenny Williams

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“Some men need lots of women / For their passions to fill / But I / Want only you, girl.”

Williams wrote this one with Michael Bennett, who was just 18 at the time. During the writing session, Williams was having a hard time because of a fight he’d had with his girlfriend. So, they channeled those feelings into “‘Cause I Love You”.

“[Michael] came over to the house a few months later to write songs,” Williams said, per Genius Lyrics. “And I wasn’t really feeling like it because my girlfriend and I had a big argument the night before. He kind of reminded me of what I had told him before about the inspiration thing, so we just sat down and wrote the song ‘Cause I Love You’.”

“I Want You” by Marvin Gaye

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“I want you, I want you babe (the right way) / I want you / But I want you to want me too.”

This song was written by Leon Ware and “T-Boy Ross”, Diana Ross’ brother. It sings about a love that’s a little one-sided. Gaye was dating Janis Hunter at the time, who was all but 19 years old. Gaye first met Hunter during a recording session for his Let’s Get It On album. They later married and then divorced in 1979.

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