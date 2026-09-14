5 Guitar Solos That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

The right guitar solo can elevate a pretty good rock song into a bona fide anthem in a matter of seconds. A staple of rock ‘n’ roll music since its creation, guitar solos can heighten emotion, emphasize tension, and bring everything to a dramatic, goosebump-inducing peak. It’s not about how intense the guitarist’s technicality or speed is. It’s about the feeling. And these five guitar solos have certainly mastered that feeling, leaving me with goosebumps every time I listen.

“Hey You” by Pink Floyd

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Coming from The Wall, it’s no great surprise that “Hey You” is among the most desperate and creepy tracks that Pink Floyd has ever released. Yet, despite all of its unsettling morbidity, the song maintains a certain level of commercial viability, thanks to its key rock ‘n’ roll ingredients. One of the most crucial is David Gilmour’s guitar solos, which highlight his unique thin-end, fat-bottom sound that he accomplishes through a specific combination of string gauges.

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“Black Betty” by Ram Jam

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Ram Jam might be one-hit wonders in the technical sense. But when your one-hit wonder has a guitar section that good, is it really so bad? “Black Betty” devolves into pure Southern rock chaos after a few verses, leaving the listener hanging on the edge of their seat, wondering if the band will fly all the way out of their pocket. Every time they inevitably fall back into the original groove, I get goosebumps.

“Southern Man” by Neil Young

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Neil Young is living proof that a guitar solo doesn’t have to be complicated to be impressive. “Southern Man” is one of many guitar solos Young plays in which he beats a single note to death. In fact, there are moments that sound like he’s purposefully trying to make it sound ugly. His guitar almost mimics an alarm clock, imploring the Southern man to finally wake up. In a song as bleak and heavy as this, this kind of anger, confusion, and urgency translates incredibly well.

“Mr. Crowley” by Ozzy Osbourne

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Randy Rhoads was one of the greatest guitar players of all time, gone far too soon. Before his tragic death, he left behind a myriad of incredible solos as Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist. One of the most goosebump-inducing, in this writer’s humble opinion, is on “Mr. Crowley”. The song is already so theatrical and sinister. Rhoads’ guitar playing just boosts the energy up a notch, hooking the listener completely.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by Prince

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No, Prince didn’t write or record “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”. But based on his performance of the George Harrison classic at the late Beatle’s posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it would be easy to assume that there’s no other version but Prince’s version. Eric Clapton did a phenomenal job on the actual record. However, Prince’s impeccable guitar playing is a sight for the eyes and ears alike. The sheer talent is enough to cause goosebumps.

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