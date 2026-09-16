Honky-Tonk, Heartbreak, and Hell-Raising: 3 Country Singers Who Owned the 1990s

These three 1990s country artists represent the full scope of the genre. From honky-tonk staples to heartbreak ballads and tough-and-tumble anthems, these artists’ songs (along with the many others that defined the 1990s) helped to make this decade one of country’s most prolific. Without these three legendary musicians, the 1990s wouldn’t have had as much energy as it did.

[RELATED: 4 Country Songs From the Early 90s That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today]

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Alan Jackson

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Alan Jackson held down the honky-tonk fort in the 1990s. His brand of country stands out as one of the most beloved in that decade, epitomizing the traditionalist turn the era enjoyed. When modern-day artists are trying to throw things back, it’s Jackson they are nodding to. His voice and memorable melodies were very 90s and made for enduring hits today.

From “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” to “Chattahoochee”, Jackson’s music was (and is) tailor-made for turning around a sawdust floor. No matter where you are when you hear Jackson, you’re instantly transported to a honky tonk, ready to two-step the night away.

George Strait

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George Strait knows his way around a heartbreak ballad, and has since the 1990s. Many of his songs were written especially for those of us listeners who need a little hand to hold while our hearts are shattered. Strait majored in that idea back then, delivering plenty of classic tracks that still hold up in modernity.

From “I Can Still Make Cheyenne” to “When Did You Stop Loving Me”, Strait’s traditional voice tugs on the heartstrings better than any other 1990s country artist. Revisit one of his best above. You’ll be quickly reminded of his unparalleled powers in this arena.

Garth Brooks

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Garth Brooks defined arena country in the 1990s. He quickly became known for his showmanship. Even in the recorded versions of his songs, you can tell there is a fiery energy there. His most famous example of a song that gets a crowd going is “Friends In Low Places”, but his talent in this vein doesn’t stop there.

Brooks routinely crossed lines and pushed boundaries in the 1990s. The controversial music video for “The Thunder Rolls” (which featured depictions of abuse and murder) made country music execs nervous at the time. But his bold and brash artistry is just one of the reasons Brooks is still cited as a reference today.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages)