If You Grew up in the 70s, These 4 Songs Were Childhood Staples

I didn’t grow up in the 70s, and these songs were some of my childhood favorites. From The Jackson 5 to ABBA, here are some unforgettable fun tunes.

“ABC” by The Jackson 5

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It only took a few listens for “ABC” to get genuinely ingrained in my mind. It offers an innocent portrayal of love, as a young Michael Jackson tries to convince listeners that love really is as easy as reciting the alphabet. When he’s not doing that, he’s throwing an array of fun vocal hooks at our ears, like the “Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba” in the beginning, and that “One, two, three, baby, you and me, girl.”

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“Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John

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One thing about Elton John’s songs is that they almost always feel imaginative. Of writing this song, Bernie Taupin, John’s lyricist, told Rolling Stone: “I saw Bennie and the Jets as a sort of proto-sci-fi punk band, fronted by an androgynous woman, who looks like something out of a Helmut Newton photograph.”

She’s got electric boots

A mohair suit

You know I read it in a magazine

B-B-B-Bennie and the Jets

B-B-B-Bennie, B-B-B-Bennie.

There’s an element to this song that kind of makes you wish Bennie And The Jets is real. It’s almost like believing in Santa Claus on Christmas.

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John & Kiki Dee

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As far as duet songs go, this one from 1976 is a personal favorite. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” tells the story of two lovers who may or may not end up together. One tells the other, “Don’t go breaking my heart”. Then, one responds with “I couldn’t if I tried” in a playful back-and-forth moment. It’s hard not to sing along to this sunshiney tune.

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

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“Dancing Queen” is supposedly about a girl who’s nearing the end of childhood and being ushered into adulthood by the dance floor. However, there is something childlike about this song. It’s sparkly, it’s fun, and ultimately, full of hope. Pop group ABBA definitely did their big one with “Dancing Queen”.

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