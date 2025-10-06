4 Sad Rock Songs From the 90s That Are All About Rain

Songs about rain were widespread in the 90s, and each of the tracks below became hits as the music industry discovered there was a significant market for sadness. You remember Soul Asylum’s “Misery”, which critiqued the industrial-level production of melancholy. They weren’t the only band to comment on Gen X’s commercial gloom, as our first song shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Only Happy When It Rains” by Garbage

Many enjoy wallowing in misery. And then there’s the cliché about how misery loves company. As mentioned above, this became big business in the 90s, and here, Shirley Manson pokes fun at the self-loathing that defined alternative rock’s ubiquitous grief. I saw Garbage live on its 2023 tour with Noel Gallagher, and watched as this sad anthem brought joy to an amphitheater. Having survived the storm feels pretty good.

“Rain King” by Counting Crows

Counting Crows’ singer Adam Duritz said “Rain King” was inspired by Saul Bellow’s 1959 novel, Henderson The Rain King. It represented how he felt about writing songs and all the feelings, catharsis, and release one gets from the process. Bellow’s masterpiece follows a man with seemingly everything, yet still feels empty inside. “Rain King” appears on Counting Crows’ own masterpiece, August And Everything After. I admit, I’m a sucker for a tune inspired by Bellow.

“Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” by Travis

Fran Healy’s post-Britpop anthem builds on the anxiety theme felt throughout his band’s stellar album, The Man Who. “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” reflects Healy’s sense of stasis. Travis had completed a tour opening for Oasis, but the singer felt as though his music wasn’t connecting. He said the song “is a universal truth. Everyone has a moment when they hate themselves and think everything is rubbish.” Healy’s songs broke through after all, and what’s not rubbish are the 10 tracks that make up The Man Who.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon

Blind Melon’s biggest hit sounds much happier than the lyrics imply. “No Rain” describes the moment when one can’t get out of bed. Feeling hopeless, Shannon Hoon sings about staying in bed and escaping into a book, which helps alleviate the pain of utter despair. Like Shirley Manson above, he complains when it’s not raining and only finds comfort when it finally does. The music video and the tap dancing girl in a bee costume became one of the most-played clips on MTV. Sadly, Hoon didn’t survive his demons. He died from a drug overdose in 1995 at age 28.

Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images