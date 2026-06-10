3 George Harrison Songs That the Other Beatles Really Liked

George Harrison might not have been as known for his songwriting chops as Lennon and McCartney were, but even they were able to admit that he had talent from time to time. Here are some George Harrison songs that the other Beatles were partial to.

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“Something”

“Something” appears on The Beatles’ Abbey Road album. Both McCartney and Lennon spoke highly of this Harrison creation.

“I thought it was George’s greatest track – with ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’,” McCartney told The Anthology. “They were possibly his best three. Until then, he had only done one or two songs per album. I don’t think he thought of himself very much as a songwriter, and John and I obviously would dominate – again, not really meaning to, but we were ‘Lennon and McCartney’.”

“Within You Without You”

“Within You Without You” is a unique Beatles track and uses Indian instruments like the sitar, tambura, dilruba, and tabla. It sings about ego death and about how human beings are all ultimately connected as one. This is the only Harrison song that appears on The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album. All the rest are Lennon-McCartney songs.

“Within You Without You” was a song that Lennon liked, in particular.

“One of George’s best songs,” he told David Sheff. “One of my favourites of his, too. He’s clear on that song. His mind and his music are clear. There is his innate talent; he brought that sound together.”

“Here Comes The Sun”

During a time when The Beatles were knee-deep in business with Apple, Harrison decided to make his escape and write what is perhaps the sunniest song ever: “Here Comes The Sun”.

“Anyway, it seems as if winter in England goes on forever; by the time spring comes, you really deserve it,” he explained in The Anthology. “So one day I decided I was going to sag off Apple and I went over to Eric Clapton’s house. The relief of not having to go and see all those dopey accountants was wonderful, and I walked around the garden with one of Eric’s acoustic guitars and wrote ‘Here Comes The Sun’.”

During a Reddit AMA in 2020, McCartney revealed that “Here Comes The Sun” was his favorite George Harrison song. He told fans, “It is a brilliant song and the kind of song that’s really good in times like these.”

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