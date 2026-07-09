4 Songs by The Temptations That I Still Want To Dance to Today

Few musical groups have an influence that is as broad as The Temptations. The five-man group had numerous hit singles, including these four songs, which still make me want to dance today.

“The Way You Do The Things You Do”

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The Temptations’ first No. 1 single, “The Way You Do The Things You Do”, was written by Smokey Robinson and Robert Rogers. It appears on The Temptations’ debut Meet The Temptations record.

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“The Way You Do The Things You Do” says, “You got a smile so bright / You know you could have been a candle / I’m holding you so tight / You know you could have been a handle / The way you swept me off my feet / You know you could’ve been a broom / And baby you smell so sweet / You know you could’ve been some perfume / Well you could of been anything that you wanted to / I can tell / The way you do the things you do.”

“The Way You Do The Things You Do” is also on the group’s sophomore The Temptations Sing Smokey album. Numerous other artists have recorded “The Way You Do The Things You Do”, including Rita Coolidge, Hall & Oates, and UB40.

“Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone”

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“Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” was written by Norman Whitfield and Barren Strong. It appears on The Temptations’ Law Of The Land album.

The rhythmic song says, “Papa was a rollin’ stone / Wherever he laid his hat was his home / And when he died, all he left us was alone / Papa was a rollin’ stone, my son / Wherever he laid his hat was his home / And when he died, all he left us was alone.”

“Get Ready”

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Robinson also wrote “Get Ready”, which is on The Temptations’ fourth album, Gettin’ Ready.

“Get Ready” says, “And I’m bringing you a love that’s true / So get ready, so get ready / I’m gonna try to make you love me too / So get ready, so get ready ’cause here I come / Get ready ’cause here I come /I’m on my way / Get ready ’cause here I come.”

In 1970, Rare Earth had a Top 5 hit with this song.

“Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are)”

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In 1971, The Temptations released “Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are)”. Written by Whitfield and Strong, “Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are)” is on The Temptations’ Solid Rock record.

“Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are)” says, “Superstar, good God / Enjoy your champagne and caviar / And your chauffeur driving fancy car / But remember how you got where you are / Oh ho ho, ’cause the same folks that made you / Um hum, you better believe they can break you.”

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