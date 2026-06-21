4 Songs From 1965 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

If you’re a baby boomer or part of any generation close to baby boomers, the following songs from 1965 are likely very familiar. If you still know all the words, feel free to sing along! I know I sure will.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

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This song might just be The Rolling Stones’ most well-known tune. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. That driving guitar riff is easily one of the most iconic riffs of the whole decade. This song was also a smash hit for the band, peaking at No. 1 in the US, the first of many for the English rock band.

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“Help!” by The Beatles

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“Help!” was one of The Beatles’ early career hits that helped propel them to massive international stardom. It’s a sweet, fun, and catchy song, written by John Lennon, that also boasts a somewhat dark hidden meaning. This Merseybeat jam peaked at No. 1 across the board, including in the US and UK.

“Crying In The Chapel” by Elvis Presley

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This gospel song was a hit for the King. However, it’s technically a cover of a country song written by Artie Glenn and originally recorded by Darrell Glenn in the early 1950s. Elvis Presley took the song and ran with it, and it ended up becoming a smash hit. Interestingly enough, Presley (and The Jordanaires) recorded their version in 1960 but shelved it, deeming it not to their standards. When they finally dropped “Crying In The Chapel” five years later, it became a smash hit at No. 3 in the US and No. 1 in the UK.

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher

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This entry on our list of baby boomer songs from 1965 is easily one of the most memorable folk rock and pop songs of the year. Sonny & Cher managed to score a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 with this legendary duet. I’m not surprised at all; this is a seriously catchy song. This duet remains the pair’s most famous work together, and it arguably kicked off a long and fruitful career for Cher after the duo broke up.

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