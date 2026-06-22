4 Songs From 1966 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

Many a baby boomer out there has heard the following four iconic songs from 1966 and hasn’t forgotten about them yet. How could they? These are absolutely spectacular songs, each of which was a smash hit on the charts back in 1966. Let’s revisit some classics and maybe even sing along, shall we?

“Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles from ‘Revolver’

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This song was the B-side of “Yellow Submarine”, which also could have easily made it to this list. I went with “Eleanor Rigby” out of self-indulgence because I really love this song. And I know tons of baby boomers out there who heard this song when it first dropped love it, too. This rare baroque pop piece from the Fab Four peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the UK Record Retailer chart.

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“Last Train To Clarksville” by The Monkees from ‘The Monkees’

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It’s one of The Monkees’ most famous tunes, and it’s one that never seems to get old. “Last Train To Clarksville” is a country rock delight from 1966, one that peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The tune would be featured in more episodes of the band’s television program than any other song, and it could easily be seen as the group’s signature song.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Aftermath’

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When one thinks of The Rolling Stones, particularly their early era, one thinks of “Paint It Black”. Produced by the songwriting power of Jagger–Richards, this iconic raga rock track still gets tons of airtime on classic rock radio today. And when it first dropped, it was an absolute smash hit. “Paint It Black” reached the Top 10 globally, peaking at No. 1 in both the US and UK.

“Wild Thing” by The Troggs from ‘From Nowhere… The Troggs’

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When I think of the mid-1960s, this is usually one of the first songs I think of. It’s such a definitive track of its time, and many a garage rock band that followed in The Troggs’ footsteps praised it for being one of the best. “Wild Thing” is one of many songs from 1966 that any baby boomer knows by heart, and it was quite the hit back in the day. This proto-punk classic topped the Hot 100 and several other charts.

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