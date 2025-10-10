4 Songs From 1975 That Were Euphoric To Listen to for the First Time

The first time you heard your favorite song for the first time was probably a life-changing experience. And if you were young in the mid-70s, that very song might just be on this list. Let’s take a look at just a few songs from 1975 that were absolutely euphoric to listen to for the first time!

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell was released in May 1975 and quickly became one of the most successful country and symphonic pop songs of the year. It was a crossover hit that made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian charts. The song did similarly well in the UK and other countries. Though Campbell’s tune is technically a cover of a Larry Weiss tune from the previous year, Campbell’s version really took on a life of its own.

“Fame” by David Bowie

I just know this 1975 hit from David Bowie blew people’s minds when it was first released. “Fame” from Young Americans dropped in June 1975 and began climbing the charts right away. This funk rock tune became Bowie’s very first No. 1 single in the US and Canada. It also did fairly well across the pond, too. It’s a funky delight, and one of the most influential songs in the history of rock music.

“Get Dancin’” by Disco-Tex and The Sex-O-Lettes

I have to admit, I’m not the world’s biggest fan of disco. It’s a delightful genre; I just don’t listen to it often. However, the song “Get Dancin’” by Disco-Tex and The Sex-O-Lettes absolutely gets my blood pumping. Technically released in late 1974, this song became a hefty hit in 1975, when it peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Disco chart.

“Walk This Way” by Aerosmith

This is by far one of Aerosmith’s most well-known songs. And it was the gift that just kept giving. Originally released in 1975, “Walk This Way” peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100. It’s one of the most euphoric rock songs of 1975, and its popularity was revived in 1986 when Aerosmith collaborated with Run-D.M.C. on a cover of this hard rock delight. That version bridged the gap between rock and hip-hop. In fact, it became an even bigger hit the second time around, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100.

