Morgan Wallen Jokes Following Piano Flipping Incident in Denver: “Let’s See if This Piano Works Tonight”

On Friday and Saturday, Morgan Wallen performed back-to-back shows at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Videos by American Songwriter

During Friday’s set, fans got a special acapella performance of “Sand In My Boots”, a song off Wallen’s Dangerous album. Unfortunately for Wallen, though, this gesture only happened because things didn’t go as planned.

In videos of the original performance of the song on TikTok, you can see Wallen playing piano and pausing in between certain sections. He looks frustrated because, apparently, while playing, he couldn’t hear his in-ear monitors. In the middle of the song, Wallen gets up from the piano and explains to the audience, “Just singing it acapella, this piano ain’t working.”

But the country star wasn’t about to let that ruin his fun.

In later videos from the concert, Wallen can be seen giving the piano a piece of his mind. Clips show Morgan flipping the instrument over onstage after the song is over. Fans had mixed reactions to this.

Some people in the comments were understanding of Wallen’s frustration, while others found the action downright disrespectful.

@countrycentral Morgan Wallen flipped his piano in Denver last night after experiencing technical difficulties while singing “Sand In My Boots.” #morganwallen ♬ original sound – Country Central

“This gave me the biggest ick.”

“Why do people pay to see this behavior.”

“You could never make me like this guy.”

“The disrespect of a beautiful instrument! Shame on this person.”

Luckily, on Saturday night, the piano didn’t seem to have any issues. Ahead of his performance of “Sand In My Boots” on night two, Wallen even joked to the crowd, saying, “Let’s see if this piano works tonight.”

For those interested in seeing more of Wallen on his I’m Still The Problem tour, the singer currently has 12 more dates scheduled for the spring and summer. These include stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Philadelphia, Ann Arbor, and Clemson.

On Instagram on October 30, 2025, Wallen promoted the I’m Still The Problem tour with a special message.

“I’d like to think that over the past year, I’ve grown a ton,” he shared. “For a long time, I had a lot of things holding me back, and I feel like I’ve said goodbye to a lot of those things, and I’m proud of the results that have come from doing that.”

Fans can also expect appearances from special openers at upcoming shows, including Gavin Adcock, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Brooks & Dunn, and more.

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA