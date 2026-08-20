4 Songs from 1985 Every 80s Kid Heard While Riding the Bus to School Each Morning

Portable cassette tape players like the Walkman were a blessing to 80s kids. The foam-padded headphones and battery-hungry miniature stereos allowed music lovers to have a near-constant soundtrack. By 1985, just about every kid was listening to their favorite songs at full volume on the way to school in the morning.

Let’s take a trip back in time to the good old days of cassette trading, mix tapes, and rocking out on the back of the bus. The songs below were highlights from some of the most popular albums released in 1985.

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“Material Girl” – Madonna

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Madonna’s sophomore album, Like a Virgin, was a massive hit. While it got a lukewarm reception from critics, fans couldn’t get enough of it. The LP spent three weeks at No. 1, sold millions of copies, and produced two chart-topping singles. “Material Girl” wasn’t the biggest hit from the album. It was, however, one of the catchiest songs released in 1985.

“Money for Nothing” – Dire Straits

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Looking back, it feels like no other song captured the overall vibe of 1985 like this one. At the time, though, it was just another killer track from Brothers in Arms, one of the biggest albums of the year. Two years later, it was the first video played on MTV Europe.

“The Old Man Down the Road” – John Fogerty

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Credence Clearwater Revival had been broken up for more than a decade by the mid-1980s. That didn’t stop 80s kids from rocking out to “Fortunate Son” and “Proud Mary.” The enduring popularity of CCR’s catalog helped boost John Fogerty’s solo work. In 1985, he came back after a 10-year break with his only No. 1 album, which produced his only song to reach the top 10.

“I’m on Fire” – Bruce Springsteen

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Sure, “Born in the U.S.A.” was a huge song in 1985. How many kids were jamming to a protest song on the way to school, though? This song about a man’s obsession, with its rockabilly feel and synthesizer sound, was the go-to.

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