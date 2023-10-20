4 Songs Inspired by Aliens and Outer Space

These days, it seems like a person can’t go outside without spotting a UFO. Stories emerge regularly about extra-terrestrial sightings. It’s getting to the point where government officials are testifying to the knowledge of flying saucers. And don’t get us started about Area 51.

But while there are many people, including musicians like Death Valley Girls’ Bonnie Bloomgarden, who believe aliens exist, the subject of beings from outer space has long been popular fodder for song lyrics. As is evidenced by these four songs below.

1. “Ziggy Stardust,” David Bowie

Released in 1972 on David Bowie’s album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, this song is all about Bowie’s alter-ego—an alien from outer space who has come down to Earth to see what our planet is all about and relay his findings to his home planet. While generally any song on the album would qualify for this list, we chose this one since it’s named after Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust character. On the song, Bowie sings,

Ziggy played guitar

Jamming good with Weird and Gilly

And the Spiders from Mars

He played it left hand

But made it too far

Became the special man

Then we were Ziggy’s band

2. “Purple People Eater,” Sheb Wooley

This 1958 novelty song by Sheb Wooley took on a life of its own upon its release. The track, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts the year it was released, is about a one-eyed, one-horned monster who has come from outer space to munch on some human beings. But the alien’s biggest motive for coming to Earth? To play in a rock band. Sings Wooley,

I said Mr. Purple People Eater, what’s your line?

And he said, “Eatin’ purple people and it sure is fine”

But that’s not the reason that I came to land

“I wanna get a job in a rock and roll band”

3. “Aliens Exist,” Blink-182

The acclaimed ’90s and ‘2000s pop-punk band Blink-182 was recently highlighted in a U.S. Congressional hearing on aliens and UFOs. Why? Well, it all begins with this song, “Aliens Exist,” from the band’s 1999 LP, Enema of the State. The song includes references to extra-terrestrials and government coverups. Sings the band’s Tom DeLonge,

Hey mom, there’s something in the backroom

Hope it’s not the creature from above

You used to read me stories

As if my dreams were boring

We all know conspiracies are dumb

What if people knew that these were real

I’d leave my closet door open all night

I know the CIA would say

“What you hear is all hearsay”

I wish someone would tell me what was right

4. “Rocket Man,” Elton John

One of the most famous songs from Elton John, as the title suggests, is about an astronaut traveling to Mars. But what’s he doing up there, what is he looking for? What Martians might he see, this Rocket Man? That is the stuff for your imagination and John and co-writer Bernie Taupin set the proverbial table expertly. Sings Elton,

Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids

In fact it’s cold as hell

And there’s no one there to raise them

If you did

And all this science

I don’t understand

It’s just my job five days a week

A rocket man

A rocket man

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images