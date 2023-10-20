4 Songs Inspired by Aliens and Outer Space

These days, it seems like a person can’t go outside without spotting a UFO. Stories emerge regularly about extra-terrestrial sightings. It’s getting to the point where government officials are testifying to the knowledge of flying saucers. And don’t get us started about Area 51.
Videos by American Songwriter
But while there are many people, including musicians like Death Valley Girls’ Bonnie Bloomgarden, who believe aliens exist, the subject of beings from outer space has long been popular fodder for song lyrics. As is evidenced by these four songs below.
[RELATED: Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Mentioned During U.S. Congress Hearing Into Aliens, UFOs’]
1. “Ziggy Stardust,” David Bowie
Released in 1972 on David Bowie’s album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, this song is all about Bowie’s alter-ego—an alien from outer space who has come down to Earth to see what our planet is all about and relay his findings to his home planet. While generally any song on the album would qualify for this list, we chose this one since it’s named after Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust character. On the song, Bowie sings,
Ziggy played guitar
Jamming good with Weird and Gilly
And the Spiders from Mars
He played it left hand
But made it too far
Became the special man
Then we were Ziggy’s band
2. “Purple People Eater,” Sheb Wooley
This 1958 novelty song by Sheb Wooley took on a life of its own upon its release. The track, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts the year it was released, is about a one-eyed, one-horned monster who has come from outer space to munch on some human beings. But the alien’s biggest motive for coming to Earth? To play in a rock band. Sings Wooley,
I said Mr. Purple People Eater, what’s your line?
And he said, “Eatin’ purple people and it sure is fine”
But that’s not the reason that I came to land
“I wanna get a job in a rock and roll band”
3. “Aliens Exist,” Blink-182
The acclaimed ’90s and ‘2000s pop-punk band Blink-182 was recently highlighted in a U.S. Congressional hearing on aliens and UFOs. Why? Well, it all begins with this song, “Aliens Exist,” from the band’s 1999 LP, Enema of the State. The song includes references to extra-terrestrials and government coverups. Sings the band’s Tom DeLonge,
Hey mom, there’s something in the backroom
Hope it’s not the creature from above
You used to read me stories
As if my dreams were boring
We all know conspiracies are dumb
What if people knew that these were real
I’d leave my closet door open all night
I know the CIA would say
“What you hear is all hearsay”
I wish someone would tell me what was right
4. “Rocket Man,” Elton John
One of the most famous songs from Elton John, as the title suggests, is about an astronaut traveling to Mars. But what’s he doing up there, what is he looking for? What Martians might he see, this Rocket Man? That is the stuff for your imagination and John and co-writer Bernie Taupin set the proverbial table expertly. Sings Elton,
Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids
In fact it’s cold as hell
And there’s no one there to raise them
If you did
And all this science
I don’t understand
It’s just my job five days a week
A rocket man
A rocket man
Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images