Remember When: Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Was Named UFO Researcher of the Year

Before parting ways with Blink-182 for a second time in 2015, founding member Tom DeLonge continued to research the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials and founded To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2014.



First started as an entertainment company, by 2017 To The Stars expanded to research fringe science and investigate the existence of alien life forms with a “consortium of scientists, aerospace engineers, and creatives that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition innovative ideas into world-changing products and services,” according to a company description.



During this time, DeLonge also began connecting with scientists and high-ranking military officials to learn more about their experiences in relation to the phenomena, which led to his 2016 book Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows. Co-written with A.J. Hartley, the book explores the hidden corner of the government within the military and intelligence, including secrecy around the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials.

On February 22, 2017, DeLonge was also named UFO Researcher of the Year during the annual International UFO Congress. “I want you as an educated group of people to read between the lines and look at the history of what I’ve been doing over the past couple years and get a sense for what the hell I’m getting ready to do,” said DeLonge in his recorded acceptance speech. “If you guys come along for the ride, it’s going to be pretty fantastic.”



DeLonge added, “My job has only just begun on this subject matter and there’s some big shit planned and I’m excited about it. Just remember whatever happens in the civilian world, it’s game on.”

“Aliens Exist”

By the late ’90s, DeLonge was already getting the message out with Blink-182’s Enema of the State song “Aliens Exist” from 1999. Written by DeLonge and bassist Mark Hoppus, the song references the existence of extraterrestrials, CIA coverups, and the Majestic 12, the secret government agency set up to investigate evidence of alien spacecraft.



When Blink-182 played a series of shows in 2023, and reunited with DeLonge, Hoppus shouted “Tom was right” to the crowd before the band went into “Aliens Exist” during their 2023 shows, following a mention of DeLonge’s company during a U.S. House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security hearing on UFOs in 2023.



DeLonge and his company were referenced when Several whistleblowers and witnesses testified that they had seen aliens during the hearing, including United States Air Force (USAF) officer and former intelligence officer David Grusch and former Navy pilots David Fravor and Ryan Graves.

UFOs Exposed

Several years earlier, the U.S. Navy also confirmed that three videos of UFOs that To The Stars made public in 2019, which was referenced in the hearing with Fravor mentioning DeLonge and his company, were real. “The UFO Hearings today made history,” wrote DeLonge in a social media post. “I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing.”

The hearing helped validate To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences when it comes to research around UFOs. “Everything that is happening right now is 100 percent because of To The Stars,” said DeLonge. “I mean, I’ve known this, and my guys know this. We really feel, in our company, we’ve really changed the course of the world.”

