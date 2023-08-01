Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Mentioned During U.S. Congress Hearing Into Aliens, UFOs’

Mark Hoppus has been shouting to the crowd “Tom was right” at recent Blink-182 shows before the band tears into their 1999 hit song “Aliens Exist.” Met with chants of “Tom was right,” the bassist and singer is onto something since vocalist Tom DeLonge and his company were recently referenced during a U.S. House Oversight subcommittee on national security hearing on UFOs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), on Wednesday (July 26).

DeLonge’s history in studying UFOs or UAPs, and extraterrestrials goes beyond the band’s song and its inquisitive lyrics—I know the CIA would say / What you hear is all hearsay / I wish someone would tell me what was right—since he founded To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2014 and has continued to research the phenomenon.

First started as an entertainment company, in 2017 DeLonge expanded To The Stars to further explore fringe science and investigate the existence of alien life forms with a “consortium of scientists, aerospace engineers, and creatives that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition innovative ideas into world-changing products and services,” according to a company descriptor.

During the hearing, several whistleblowers and witnesses testified that they have seen aliens, including United States Air Force (USAF) officer and former intelligence officer David Grusch and former Navy pilots David Fravor and Ryan Graves.

In 2019, the U.S. Navy also confirmed three videos of UFOs that To The Stars made public, which was referenced in the hearing with Fravor mentioning DeLonge and his company. Shortly after the hearing DeLonge took to social media with a photo reading “Tom was right. Aliens f**king exist.”

“The UFO Hearings today made history,” wrote DeLonge in his caption. “I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing.”

DeLonge thanked all those who helped “make this happen,” and called Graves, Grusch, and Fravor “heroes.” He concluded, “Remember that we at To The Stars changed the world.”

The Blink-182 singer recently reiterated his belief in the existence of UFOs and other life forms and the impact his company has made in investigating and uncovering evidence throughout the years.

“Everything that is happening right now is 100 percent because of To The Stars,” said DeLonge. “I mean, I’ve known this, and my guys know this. We really feel, in our company, we’ve really changed the course of the world.”

Elaborating on, “I just cannot believe the audacity I had at that time, because I was just flying by the seat of my pants. But honestly, I think the fact that I studied this for 25 years, and I knew things about it and took it very seriously … Honestly, I don’t know if people would think that a musician would take it as humbly as I did, but I really did.”

