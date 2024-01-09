4 Songs You Didn’t Know Eddie Vedder Wrote Solo for Pearl Jam

The 59-year-old Evanston, Illinois-born songwriter and performer Eddie Vedder has enjoyed a long career as one of the preeminent frontmen in music history. A standout with the Seatlle-born grunge group Pearl Jam and as a solo artist, Vedder has inspired millions to speak out and sing loud.

Videos by American Songwriter

And as part of his position in Pearl Jam, Vedder has helped the band pen some of its most iconic songs—some of which he’s done all on his own. Here below, we will dive into four such songs that Vedder wrote solo. Indeed, these are four songs you likely didn’t know Eddie Vedder wrote solo for Pearl Jam.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Shiny Happy People,” R.E.M.’s Temporary Respite from Melancholy]

1. “Better Man”

Written by Eddie Vedder

One of Pearl Jam’s (and Vedder’s) most famous songs, this track was released on the 1994 LP, Vitalogy. Not even released as a single, the song still climbed up the Billboard Album Rocks Tracks and hit No. 1, staying there for eight weeks. Released later on the band’s 2004 greatest hits album, rearviewmirror, the song is all about a difficult relationship and the song’s protagonist, at least in Vedder’s mind, needing a better partner for her spirit and situation. Vedder sings,

Waitin’, watchin’ the clock

It’s four o’clock, it’s got to stop

Tell him, “Take no more”

She practices her speech

As he opens the door, she rolls over

Pretends to sleep as he looks her over

She lies and says she’s in love with him

Can’t find a better man

She dreams in color, she dreams in red

Can’t find a better man

Can’t find a better man

Can’t find a better man

2. “Off He Goes”

Written by Eddie Vedder

This song was released from the band’s 1996 album, No Code. The track, which hit No. 31 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, was later included on the band’s greatest hits album, rearviewmirror. A somber, acoustic-driven number, Vedder sings mellow and reflectively. It’s something of an autobiographical song about someone who comes and goes out of other people’s lives—and Vedder is that in-and-out guy (thanks, largely, to his fame and responsibilities). On the track, he sings,

Know a man

His face seems pulled and tense

Like he’s riding on a motorbike

In the strongest winds

So I approach with tact

Suggest the he should relax

But he’s always moving much too fast

3. “Porch”

Written by Eddie Vedder

The eighth song on the band’s 1991 debut album, Ten, this hard-hitting propelling song is about doing much in the world, about getting off one’s porch and entering the fray of the real world. On the wild, ranging song, Vedder sings in an almost stream-of-consciousness flow,

All the bills go by, and

Initiatives are taken up

By the middle, there ain’t gonna be any middle any more

And the cross I’m bearing home

Ain’t indicative of my place, left the porch

Left the porch, oh oh oh

Hear my name, take a good look

This could be the day

Hold my hand, walk beside me

I just need to say

4. “Future Days”

Written by Eddie Vedder

The concluding song on Pearl Jam’s 2013 album, Lightning Bolt, this piano- and acoustic-driven track is a melancholy one. It was written in the wake of Vedder losing his friend Dennis Flemion, a founding member of the band, the Frogs, and one-time member of Smashing Pumpkins. Flemion accidentally died from drowning in 2012. Sings Vedder in the forlorn offering,

If I ever were to lose you

I’d surely lose myself

Everything I have found dear

I’ve not found by myself

Try and sometimes you’ll succeed

To make this man of me

All my stolen missing parts

I’ve no need for anymore

I believe

And I believe ’cause I can see

Our future days

Days of you and me

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images