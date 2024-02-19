Watch Eddie Vedder and Post Malone Cover Classics from Pearl Jam and Tom Petty

On Saturday (February 17), Post Malone joined the lineup of the second-annual Reportin’ for Duty concert. While there, the genre-bending artist took the stage to perform an intimate set. Later in the evening, he shared the stage with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder. The iconic duo performed “Better Man” from Pearl Jam’s catalog. They also did an impressive Tom Petty cover.

Reportin’ for Duty started last year as a tribute to the late comedian and actor Leslie Jordan. EB Research Partnership which Vedder co-founded hosts the event. This year, the event took place at the Humble Baron at the Nearest Green Whiskey Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. The lineup included Vedder, Malone, Jelly Roll, The War and Treaty, Ruby Amanfu, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Dan Spencer.

Watch Malone and Vedder cover Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” and Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down” below.

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Is the Duet We Didn’t Know We Needed

Hearing these two titans sing together was great. However, it does raise a serious question. Is there anything that Posty can’t do? He started his multi-genre path of domination with hip-hop. In the past, he showed he could tackle grunge with an acoustic set of Nirvana songs. More recently, he is gearing up to be the second country star with a ton of face tattoos. At this point, seeing the Texas native record a polka album wouldn’t be shocking.

Then, there’s Vedder who has been a force to be reckoned with in the alt-rock and grunge world. As Pearl Jam’s principal songwriter, he has written lyrics that inspired a generation. Vedder’s instantly recognizable voice is the cornerstone of the band’s sound. Recently, the band announced a new album and an international tour. Dark Matter drops in April and the tour kicks off in May.

A Meaningful Performance

Performing “Better Man” with Vedder was likely a highlight for Malone. According to Consequence of Sound, the song holds a special place in his heart. His older brother introduced him to the song. “He was a marine, and he was stationed in Hawaii. I was 12, 13 and he played this song, we were driving around,” he recalled. He added that he thinks about his brother every time he hears the song.

