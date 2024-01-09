Hunter Hayes Pays Tribute to His Beloved Dog After Passing: “Thank You for Rescuing Me”

For over 20 years, Hunter Hayes graced fans with songs like “Wanted,” “Invisible,” “I Want Crazy,” and “Still Fallin.” And while he went on tour with stars like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, he also showcased his talents with instruments as he is proficient in over 30 of them. Although celebrating his career over the years, recently, the singer paid tribute to his dog, Cole, who sadly passed away.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, Hayes wrote that Cole “finished his final lap around the sun on earth and has gone on to a retirement in a better and more suitable place for such a distinguished gentleman.”

Gaining thousands of likes, Hayes also posted a collage of photos of Cole, showing the absolute treasure his companion was. He added in the caption, ”I’ve never known a man that has taught me so much. How to be still, how to appreciate nature and how to create peace. I am so full of gratitude for all of the incredible adventures we had together and for all the life lessons he taught me like no one else could. Cheers sir, thank you for rescuing me. You will be missed.”

Hunter Hayes Enjoyed Watching Cole Get Younger With Age

While not giving details as to what caused Cole’s death, fans showered Hayes with love and support. “I had the great pleasure of meeting sweet boy Cole in Florida. He was the best! I’ve never had a pet myself, but thank you for sharing all the beautiful moments between the both of you! We all loved him and you so much!” Another comment included, “Cole lived his absolute best life on earth with you, Ella, and everyone by his side. Sending you the biggest hug.”

Often referring to Cole as his “roommate”, Hayes once discussed the youthfulness his furry friend had with People. He explained that while his dog was 11 at the time, he was young at heart. Once a racing Greyhound, the singer noted, “He’s 11, but he’s the youngest he’s ever been, spiritually. They told me when I adopted him that racing greyhounds tend to get younger as they get older, that their puppy side comes out, and it has.”

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

